ISL: Can Kerala Blasters end Mumbai City FC's unbeaten run?

It's a battle between the second placed and the third in the Indian Super League as Mumbai City FC hosts Kerala Blasters on Sunday. More importantly, it's a battle of unbeaten streaks.

Kerala Blasters, after an up-and-down start to the season, have now gone unbeaten for eight straight games. On the other hand, Mumbai have been unbeaten since the start of the 2022-23 season.

In fact, it was Des Buckingham's side against whom Ivan Vukomanovic and co last lost a match in the ongoing campaign. Back then, it was Mehtab Singh and former Blaster Jorge Pereyra Diaz who netted the goals.

Hence, the question arises: Can Kerala Blasters end Mumbai City's dream run and hand them the first defeat of the season? Both coaches had their say on this burning topic.

"Not sure (whether Kerala can put an end to Mumbai's run) because this league, like we have said many times, is very unpredictable. From nowhere, anybody can beat anybody. Anything is possible in this league. This is my personal experience from last season and this as well," Ivan Vukomanovic said in his unique profound way.

""Now, we're both coming from this positive flow. We have games on our backs with victories and all three points. Again, I think in this league, like any other game, anything is possible," the Kerala Blasters coach added.

While the Yellow Army come off a 3-1 victory against Jamshedpur FC, Mumbai City FC come into this game on the back of a 4-2 win against Odisha FC.

"Now we don't look at the opposition too much in terms of streaks the same way we don't look at our own run and streak. I've spoken about making sure that we just focus on our game and preparing ourselves as well as we can to face what will be a very tough and challenging Kerala side. We know that. But also we we've been playing some good football as well. So I'm expecting there's a very good game again, with two good teams trying to play exciting football. And I hope it showcases out on the in the stadium for everybody," Des Buckingham said.

"I think Kerala are better since we last played them. But I'd say we're better than when we last played them as well," he added.

Kerala Blasters v/s Mumbai City FC Head-to-Head

In the history of the Indian Super League, both sides have 17 times prior to their encounter on Sunday. Six games have ended in draws, with Mumbai City winning seven times and Kerala Blasters winning four times.

The Islanders have recorded huge victories against the Yellow Army in the past. These include a 6-1 win in 2018 and a 5-0 in 2016.