Brison Fernandes scores first ISL goal

FC Goa triumphed over Jamshedpur FC in a 3-0 victory on Thursday at the Fatorda stadium in the Indian Super League. This win propels the Gaurs to second place on the points table, just one point behind Hyderabad FC.

While the football was smooth and efficient by Carlos Pena's men, it was young Brison Fernandes who seized the moment. The midfielder was brought on at the 85th minute in place of Brandon Fernandes. At the 93rd minute, he beautifully controlled the ball with a rainbow kick and took a shot that grazed against the grass and whizzed past Rehenesh TP.





Brison Fernandes before scoring his goal (Screengrab: Disney+Hotstar)

This was the 21-year-old's first goal in the ISL as well as his first senior goal for the Goa-based side. Prior to his strike, it was Iker Guarrotxena and Noah Sadoui who gave the home side an early two-goal cushion within the first 15 minutes.

"He's playing the minutes because he deserves. Brison worked really hard in the pre-season after getting an injury and I'm very happy for him," his coach praised.