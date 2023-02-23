Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

ISL

ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC beat 3 -1 FC Goa - Highlights

Pablo Perez and Siva Sakthi scored for Bengaluru FC.

ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC beat 3 -1 FC Goa - Highlights
X

Image via ISL media

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 23 Feb 2023 4:21 PM GMT

Bengaluru FC have ended the playoff hopes of FC Goa with a stunning 3 - 1 victory at Sree Kanteerava stadium, Bengaluru. It was a close contest in the first half, where Bengaluru FC scored the first and FC Goa equalized minutes after.

In the second half, Bengaluru FC got the lead from Siva Sakthi where he was offside. However the goal was given. The Blues got a third from Pablo Perez who came on as a substitute.

With the defeat FC Goa crash out of playoffs for the second consecutive season and that opened the maiden qualification spot for Odisha FC.

As it happened:

Live Updates

2023-02-23 12:58:06
>Load More
ISL Bengaluru FC FC Goa 
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X