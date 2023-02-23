ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC beat 3 -1 FC Goa - Highlights

Bengaluru FC have ended the playoff hopes of FC Goa with a stunning 3 - 1 victory at Sree Kanteerava stadium, Bengaluru. It was a close contest in the first half, where Bengaluru FC scored the first and FC Goa equalized minutes after.

In the second half, Bengaluru FC got the lead from Siva Sakthi where he was offside. However the goal was given. The Blues got a third from Pablo Perez who came on as a substitute.

With the defeat FC Goa crash out of playoffs for the second consecutive season and that opened the maiden qualification spot for Odisha FC.



