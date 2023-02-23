ISL
ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC beat 3 -1 FC Goa - Highlights
Pablo Perez and Siva Sakthi scored for Bengaluru FC.
Bengaluru FC have ended the playoff hopes of FC Goa with a stunning 3 - 1 victory at Sree Kanteerava stadium, Bengaluru. It was a close contest in the first half, where Bengaluru FC scored the first and FC Goa equalized minutes after.
In the second half, Bengaluru FC got the lead from Siva Sakthi where he was offside. However the goal was given. The Blues got a third from Pablo Perez who came on as a substitute.
With the defeat FC Goa crash out of playoffs for the second consecutive season and that opened the maiden qualification spot for Odisha FC.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 23 Feb 2023 3:57 PM GMT
FULL TIME !
Bengaluru FC have demolished FC Goa's hopes for playoffs.
BFC 3 - 1 FCG
- 23 Feb 2023 3:52 PM GMT
HERO OF THE MATCH !
Siva Sakthi named MOTM.
- 23 Feb 2023 3:49 PM GMT
89' Substitution !
Roshan and Roy Krishna are replaced by Leon Augustine and Udanta Singh
- 23 Feb 2023 3:45 PM GMT
85' Corner for FCG !
Brandon takes, straight to the hands of GSS.
- 23 Feb 2023 3:41 PM GMT
81' GOALLL BFC !
Bengaluru have entered top 4. What a goal from Pablo Perez.
BFC 3 - 1 FCG
- 23 Feb 2023 3:38 PM GMT
78' Absolute scenes at the Kanteerava !
Chaos ! Absolute Chaos !! One of the FCG staff has been sent off.