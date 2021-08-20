AFC Cup 2021: Bengaluru FC vs Bashundhra Kings: Match Preview

Bengaluru FC will be facing Bangladesh Premier League champions Bashundhara Kings in their second match of Groud D of the AFC Cup. The Blues suffered a narrow defeat to their Indian rivals ATK Mohun Bagan FC in the first match and will be looking to bounce back from that defeat and get the first three points of the group stage. Bashudhara Kings, on the other hand, a comfortable two-nil victory against Mazhiya from the Maldives, and would be aiming to make it two wins in a row.





.@atkmohunbaganfc sit atop the #AFCCup2021 Group D Standings after a dominant debut match 👏



Take a look at how the rest of the teams did in their opening matches 🗒️ pic.twitter.com/xcEvYS0zjE — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) August 19, 2021

The defeat to ATK Mohun Bagan was Marco Pezzaiuoli's first defeat as Bengaluru FC coach, and he will be looking to make amends and march ahead.



" We had almost 70% possession but created just one chance against ATK Mohun Bagan. We're playing against a team from Bangladesh who scored 55 goals in the League, finishing champions conceded only nine goals and winning their first group game 2-0. They score a lot of goals and have a strong defence, they are compact at the back and counter very well. Maybe we go backwards a bit and give them more space. We can maybe create space behind them to score goals and create chances." said Marco in the pre-match conference ahead of the match against the team from Bangladesh.



Bengaluru had a decent display against ATK Mohun Bagan FC but lacked a goal that would decide the fate of the game. The Blue were without Ashique Kuruniyan who missed out because of an injury. S



"As I said the last time, I can see the glass half-empty or half-full, and my choice is to see it half-full. We have the third game now, but football is a lot about mentality. We are strong enough in that aspect, we have prepared well and we are fit enough to play. I didn't make the decision to play these games at 4 pm. The AFC needs to make this equal, but I cannot change the schedule. Maziya are playing all their games in the night. But I cannot change it. Again, it's hot, the glass can be half-empty or half-full. Both teams are playing in the same weather, with the sun. It's not an advantage, but it's not negative. We need to handle the weather, maybe change a little bit our tactics for the game. Because it's our third game, maybe we can't be as offensive as the other games." added Marco in the press conference.

A defeat to Bengaluru might mark the end of their AFC Cup campaign, but a victory against the kings can revive it.







When and Where to watch the AFC Cup in India?

The Star Sports Network will be telecasting all the matches of the group stage of the AFC Cup on their channels. The matches will also be streamed on Disney+Hotstar VIP.

The matches kick-off at 4:30 PM onwards on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar VIP.