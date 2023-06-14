Bengaluru FC signs Halicharan Narzary on a three-year deal

Bengaluru FC announced on Wednesday that they have completed the signing of winger Halicharan Narzary. The 29-year-old winger has inked a lucrative three-year contract with the Blues, keeping him with the club until 2026.

Narzary, known for his blistering pace and impressive dribbling skills, previously played for Hyderabad FC, FC Goa, Northeast United, Kerala Blasters, and Chennaiyin FC in the ISL. He had remarkable season with Hyderabad FC, where he played a crucial role in helping the team secure the ISL title in 2021-22 season.

“I’m excited to join Bengaluru FC, although I am sure that it will be a lot of hard work for me to take my place in the team. My target is to reach as many finals as possible and give everything I can for this badge. I have decided to move to BFC as it’s one of the best clubs in India, in my opinion, and I want to learn as much as I can from this experience,” said Narzary, after completing the formalities on his deal.

Having commenced his career as a promising teenager at Pailan Arrows in 2010, Narzary showcased his talents at I-League clubs DSK Shivajians and Dempo SC before making his mark in the ISL.

“Halicharan is a hardworking and versatile player with a lot of experience in the ISL and we’re delighted to be able to sign him. He’s been a very important player in a successful period at Hyderabad FC over the last few years and adds competition for places within our team. With the amount of quality that he brings into our squad, we see him as a valuable addition,” said Simon Grayson.

He has also represented India at the U19 and U23 levels, earning 27 caps for the Senior National Team. Narzary's international career includes notable contributions such as four assists in 27 appearances and victories in prestigious tournaments like the AFC Asian Cup and the Tri-nation series.

“We’re really glad to be able to bring on board a player of Halicharan’s qualities, because we believe he can add a lot of impetus to our attack. He is someone who can play in several positions, has many years of experience at the top level, and gives us options as we look to build on a strong campaign. I’m wishing him the best as he begins his new chapter with us,” said Blues’ Director of Football, Darren Caldeira.

With 98 appearances, nine goals, and 13 assists in the Indian Super League, Narzary brings a wealth of experience and a winning mentality to Bengaluru FC. The club hopes that his inclusion in the squad will bolster their attacking prowess and lead them to further success in the upcoming seasons.