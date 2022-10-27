ISL: Bengaluru FC fail to score against Odisha FC for the first time

Odisha FC propelled themselves to the top of the table after defeating Bengaluru FC 1-0 on Thursday at the Kalinga stadium. This was their second consecutive victory in the league under Josep Gombau, but that wasn't the only statistic which caught our eye.

This was the first time that the Blues failed to score a goal against the Juggernauts in the history of the Indian Super League. In their six meetings prior to this one, Bengaluru came out on top on four ocassions, while Odisha trumped them only once, which came last season.

Odisha's results against Bengaluru before this win:

Odisha FC 0-1 Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC Bengaluru FC 3-0 Odisha FC

Odisha FC Odisha FC 1-2 Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC Bengaluru FC 1-1 Odisha FC

Odisha FC Odisha FC 3-1 Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC Bengaluru FC 2-1 Odisha FC

In these games, the Blues scored at least one against the Odisha-based team. But, Gombau stayed true to his words when he said that they were out for revenge against Simon Grayson's side for their loss against BFC in the 2022 Durand Cup.

It was Nanda Kumar who let one fly from the edge of the box which swayed through a swarm of bodies inside the Bengaluru box and beat a stretched-out Gurpreet Singh Sandhu to rattle the net.