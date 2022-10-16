An Australian runs the show in Kochi: ATK Mohun Bagan wins 4-2 against Kerala Blasters- As it happened

ATK Mohun Bagan got their first victory of the 2022-23 season of the Indian Super League after defeating Kerala Blasters 5-2 in Kochi on Sunday. It was Australian Dimitri Petratos who scored a hat-trick and helped the Mariners down the home team.

It was the man-in-form Ivan Kalyuzhnyi who opened the scoring at the 6th minute. In this match, Juan Ferrando seemed to have forgone his possession-based football as they were the one going on the counter this evening.



Right before the 30-minute mark, it was Petratos with his first goal of the match to balance the scales. With light rain continuously pouring, the cool temperature was balanced by the hot tempers flying around between the two sides' players and fans.

Soon after, midfielder Joni Kauko gave ATKMB the lead which stayed till half time. In the second half, the away side continued with their dominance with Dimitri netting his second.

The last 15 minutes or so were the most exciting as a Rahul KP cross made Vishal Kaith fumble as the ball went through the keeper's legs to give the home side a bit of hope. But, it was too little too late for Ivan Vukomanovic's men as another counter-attack saw Lenny Rodrigues score his team's fourth.

In the added time, Petratos completed his troika of goals and took the tag of 'Man of the Match' as the Mariners taste victory for the first time in the new campaign.