ATK Mohun Bagan win 5th consecutive Kolkata derby in ISL

ATK Mohun Bagan defeated arch rivals East Bengal in a 2-0 win in Indian Super League's first Kolkata Derby after the pandemic. Hugo Boumous and Manvir Singh were on target for the Mariners in front of the packed crowd at the Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata on Saturday.

First half was quite equally matches as both sides were involved in an end-to-end battle. It was Liston Colaco who had the first sight of goal within the first 10 minutes but the winger could only find the side netting.

It was East Bengal with the match's first scoring opportunity when Naorem Mahesh's weighted cross from the left flank which found Semboi Haokip inside the box. The forward's header was on target but Vishal Kaith was alert and diverted the ball's trajectory away from goal.

First half ended square as both sides returned in the second with the same vigour and hunger to draw first blood. At the 55th minute, a long range sighter from Hugo Boumous found its way into the back of the net as goalie Kamaljit Singh couldn't have a clean punch.

From then on, it was Juan Ferrando's men who had more of the ball and more of the chances. Within the next 10 minutes or so, a stray ball made its way to Manvir Singh on the right flank. The forward took his time and let one fly. Once again, the shot deflected off Kamaljit's legs and rustled the net.

East Bengal, with its fresh legs on the pitch, persisted and tried to make something of the game, but nothing worked for Stephen Constantine's men. The Mariners jump to fourth place after this win, while East Bengal hang around in the eighth position.