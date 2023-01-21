ISL
ISL 2022-23 LIVE: Chennaiyin FC v/s ATK Mohun Bagan FC Goalless at the break: Updates, Scores, Blog, Results
Chennaiyin FC will be looking to close the gap to the sixth place in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) when they host ATK Mohun Bagan at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. Three points will see the Marina Machans leapfrog rivals Bengaluru FC and move into seventh place, just one point behind FC Goa's current playoff spot.Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates!
Live Updates
- 21 Jan 2023 3:38 PM GMT
78' Double Substitution !
Federico Gallego and Kiyan Nassiri are in for Carl McHugh and Manvir Singh.
- 21 Jan 2023 3:34 PM GMT
77' Substitution !
Khwame Karikari in for Petar.
- 21 Jan 2023 3:34 PM GMT
75' What a save !
Edwin Vanspaul takes a good shot from the box but Vishal denies.
- 21 Jan 2023 3:29 PM GMT
70' Double Substitution !
Edwin Sydney Vanspaul and Prasanth K are in for Anirudh Thapa and Ninthoi.
- 21 Jan 2023 3:20 PM GMT
62' What a brilliant move from CFC !
Vincy with a brilliant run beating the defence of ATKMB, however in the end it is cleared.
- 21 Jan 2023 3:13 PM GMT
55' Back to back free kicks for Chennaiyin FC
Good free kicks from dangerous positions but Vishal denies.
- 21 Jan 2023 3:07 PM GMT
50' Ashish Rai is booked !
Ashish Rai booked for a foul on Vincy who was on a counter attack.
- 21 Jan 2023 3:03 PM GMT
46' Substitution !
Lalthathanga Khawlhring is replaced by Lenny Rodrigues.
- 21 Jan 2023 3:01 PM GMT
SECOND HALF BEGINS !
It was goalless in the first half but both the teams looked dangerous and sharp. Who will break the deadlock ?