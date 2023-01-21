ISL 2022-23 LIVE: Chennaiyin FC v/s ATK Mohun Bagan FC Goalless at the break: Updates, Scores, Blog, Results

Chennaiyin FC will be looking to close the gap to the sixth place in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) when they host ATK Mohun Bagan at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. Three points will see the Marina Machans leapfrog rivals Bengaluru FC and move into seventh place, just one point behind FC Goa's current playoff spot.

Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates!