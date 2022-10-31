ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan victorious in derby match- Week 4 Highlights

Clean-sheets and missed chances were aplenty in the fourth week of ISL. With just 7 goals off five matches, week 4 turned out to be rather dull and uneventful. The match-week witnessed the Kolkata derby at the Salt Lake Stadium, where the Mariners finished off proceedings with a 2-0 win over neighbors East Bengal FC.

ODISHA FC vs BENGALURU FC (1-0)



Juggernauts faced Bengaluru FC at the Kalinga Stadium to kickstart the match-week. The game was cagey at times with the home side creating few chances. Nandha Kumar broke the dead-lock at the 33rd minute when he fizzed the ball to the back of the net off a rebound from a corner kick.

The 26-year-old caught the ball sweetly and released a volley that found its way to the net in no time. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu had no chance in goal as it was hit with such venom. The screamer from Nandha was enough to ensure all three points for Odisha.

KERALA BLASTERS vs MUMBAI CITY FC (0-2)

The Blasters played for the third time in their home turf from four matches when they hosted the Islanders at the JLN Stadium in Kochi. Mumbai City kept knocking at the doors of a rather lazy and disorganized Blasters' backline from the start.

Mehtab Singh smashed the ball from a corner-kick to the back of the net helping Mumbai gain a lead at the 21st minute. The lead was doubled ten minutes later when ex-Blasters player Jorge Pereyra Diaz capitalized on an error from Marko Leskovic.

Mumbai goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa had decent work to do in the latter stages of the match as the men in yellow showcased a better display during the second half. All the chances created by the Blasters went in vain as Mumbai City registered a comfortable 2-0 win to take them to third position in the table.



HYDERABAD FC vs FC GOA (1-0)



FC Goa had only themselves to blame on after the encounter with the Nizams at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad. Several clear chances including a penalty were not taken advantage of by the Gaurs as Kattimani registered yet another clean sheet for Hyderabad. Javier Siverio was the lone player to have found a name in the score sheet.

Bartholomew Ogbeche steered the ball from a throw-in to the path of Siverio and the Spaniard calmly slotted the ball past Arshdeep Singh in goal. Alvaro Vasquez came off the bench only to miss a penalty for the away side. FC Goa suffered their first defeat of the season, while the Nizams powered to the top of the table.

ATK MOHUN BAGAN FC vs EAST BENGAL FC (2-0)



The Kolkata derby kicked off in front of an enormous crowd at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday night. Two errors from Kamaljit Singh at the East Bengal goal helped ATK Mohun Bagan earn two goals in the second half.

A rather scuffed shot by Hugo Boumous from long range somehow found its way to the back of the net to help the Mariners gain the initial lead. Nine minutes later, Manvir Singh doubled the advantage. ATK Mohun Bagan's defence was well organized and disciplined to mute all the attacking movements from East Bengal FC.

JAMSHEDPUR FC vs NORTHEAST UNITED FC (1-0)



Action resumed at the furnace after a two-week gap when Jamshedpur FC hosted the Highlanders in what was the last match of week 4. Jamshedpur clearly looked the better side putting in decent passes together and creating proper attacking threats.

Peter Hartley picked up a loose ball from a Jamshedpur free-kick and passed it past Arindam Bhattacharya in goal to give the Red Miners a lead at the half-hour mark. Northeast continued to exhibit their poor form in front of goal as they failed to even test Jamshedpur goalkeeper Rehenesh T.P. during the whole match. A clean sheet for Rehenesh and the lone goal from Hartley ensured Jamshedpur FC register their first ever win in season nine of ISL.