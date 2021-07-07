ISL: ATK Mohun Bagan part ways with Spaniard Edu Garcia

ATK-Mohun Bagan pat ways with Spanish midfielder Edu Garcia ahead of the AFC Cup and the Indian Super League season. It is being reported that he is moving to another Indian Super League club.

Edu Garcia's first stint in Indian football came with Bengaluru FC in 2017-18, and he was the first goal scorer for the club in the Indian Super League when he scored against Mumbai City in a 2-0 victory for BFC. He left Bengaluru FC to join the Chinese club Zhejiang Energy Greentown FC for an undisclosed fee.

After a brief stint in China, he returned to Indian football with Kolkata outfit ATK and was an integral part of the team that won the ISL in 2019-20. He was one of Antonio Habas' most used players, and he even scored a goal in the final against Chennaiyn FC when ATK emerged victorious in 2020. It was also the first-ever league title that he had won in his decade-long career playing in Europe and Asia.

When ATK and Mohun Bagan merged to become one entity, ATK-Mohun Bagan, he was retained and part of the squad that reached the final in their debut season. Even though the club were finalists, personally, he did not have a great season. He only scored one goal in the eleven appearances he has made.

As reported by the Times of India, he has mutually parted ways with the club and is on the verge of joining another ISL team. The club he will be joining might be Hyderabad FC, the team that finished fifth in the league. He is in advance talks with the club for a potential deal. Edu Garcia will be a great addition to the Nizams and might be the player that leads them to the playoffs for the first time in the Indian Super League. There has been no official confirmation from ATK-MB, but an announcement of his departure is expected soon.