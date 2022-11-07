ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan, Mumbai City draw highlight of Week 5

Match week 5 of the Indian Super League (ISL) had its share of thrills and spills as much anticipated fixtures proved to meet the expectations of the fans. Four south-Indian teams registered victory in a week when Bengaluru FC was not in action.

FC GOA VS JAMSHEDPUR FC (3-0)



FC Goa recorded their third win in just four matches as they eased past the Red Miners at the Fatorda Stadium on Thursday. The Gaurs looked dominant from the very start as they made inroads threatening the Jamshedpur back-line.

It just took two minutes for them to take the lead as star midfielder Iker Guarrotxena directed a decent cross from Edu Bedia to the back of the net. Captain Brandon Fernandes set up Noah Sadaoui for the second goal of the night with a well-measured pass into the Moroccan's path. Home kid Brison Fernandes came off the bench to score the third and thereby gift the Goan fans a comprehensive victory at the end of the final whistle.

EAST BENGAL FC VS CHENNAIYIN FC (0-1)



The second match of the week witnessed one player from each team receiving marching orders from the referee as Marina Machans scrapped out a win at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. Chennaiyin defender Vafa Hakhamaneshi scored the only goal of the night and immediately received a second yellow card for having celebrated the goal by pulling out his shirt. Chances were not plentiful as the match appeared cagey in most parts and it was in fact a set piece that led to the Chennaiyin goal.

The Marina Machans climbed to sixth spot in the table because of the win. East Bengal, on the other hand, suffered their fourth loss of the season.

HYDERABAD FC VS ODISHA FC (1-0)



Saturday's double header kicked off with defending champions Hyderabad FC facing off against Odisha FC at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad. The Nizams broke the deadlock in just eight minutes as Mohammad Yasir executed a well driven cross from Halicharan Narzary to the back of the net.

Laxmikant Kattimani remained convincing guarding the Hyderabad net as he earned his fourth clean sheet in a row. Hyderabad was guilty of losing possession at the back on multiple occasions but was lucky enough to get way as the Juggernauts failed to convert any of their chances. With four straight wins in a row, the Nizams remain at the top of the table after week 5.

NORTHEAST UNITED FC VS KERALA BLASTERS FC (0-3)



Ivan Vukomanovic's men got back to winning ways in the fifth week as they outclassed the Highlanders at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium. Three goals in the second half meant the Blasters registered a convincing win to climb three places in the table.

The first half looked scrappy and both teams failed to create any flair in the attacking third. The Blasters played with much more intent in the second half as they started to threaten the Northeast backline. Blasters' striker Dimitrios Diamantakos broke the deadlock in the 56th minute as he got to the end of a diagonal cross from Saurav Mandal. Sahal Abdul Samad came off the bench and marked his record-breaking appearance for the club by scoring two goals in the final ten minutes of the game.

MUMBAI CITY FC VS ATK MOHUN BAGAN FC (2-2)



Week 5 of the ISL signed off with a thrilling encounter at the Mumbai Football Arena as both teams went toe-to-toe from start to finish. Mumbai City FC took the lead after just four minutes through Lallianzuala Chhangte as the Mizo released a screamer from outside the box which rattled the crossbar and just about crossed the goal line. ATK Mohun Bagan kept knocking at the Mumbai City defence for an equalizer as they continuously created chances, but they had only themselves to blame for failing to convert any of them.

The Mariners eventually found the equalizer through Joni Kauko early in the second half as he finished off a brilliant move that started off from the back. Rostyn Griffiths earned the lead for Mumbai for the second time in the match only to be equalized by ATK Mohun Bagan sixteen minutes later through Carl McHugh.