ISL: ATK Mohun Bagan puts out an official statement apologizing for a remark made by one of their directors

When ATK merged with Mohun Bagan in 2020 to become a new entity ATK Mohun Bagan, it was one of the biggest mergers in Indian football. The merger guaranteed that the newly formed club will play in the Indian Super League. Many Mohun Bagan fans subjected to the addition of ATK as the prefix to the name of the club, and started the movement #RemoveATK,



In a recent interview ATK Mohun Bagan Director, Utsav Parekh said that "Without ATK, Mohun Bagan couldn't have played in the AFC cup. The controversy(about the name ATK Mohun Bagan) has ceased to exist". The statement was controversial in many ways but it seemed like it was directed at the fans who were protesting to remove the prefix ATK in the name ATK Mohun Bagan. The fans want the name of the club to continue, because of its historic legacy.

The statement was immediately resented by the ATK Mohun Bagan management, and the club put across an official statement regarding the controversy and said that the utmost respect for the history and legacy of the club.



The Mohun Bagan management for the first time officially commented on the controversy, and this is what Mohun Bagan had to say to ATK Mohun Bagan management.



Official Statement of Mohun Bagan Athletic Club pic.twitter.com/nCWf0jixVX — Mohun Bagan (@Mohun_Bagan) September 2, 2021

The controversy around the name and how the newly established club will carry forward the legacy and value of the historic club has always been a point of debate amongst the fan.



ATK Mohun Bagan finished at the top of their group in the AFC Cup, and set to face Uzbekistan side FC Nasaf in the inter-zonal semifinals of the AFC Cup. If ATK Mohun Bagan go on an win the AFC Cup, they will be the first Indian team to win the continental trophy.