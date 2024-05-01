Armando Sadiku finds himself in hot water

Mohun Bagan Super Giant has been dealt with a big blow ahead of their ISL final as the All India Football Federation's disciplinary committee handed out a suspension for Armando Sadiku on Wednesday.



The Albanian has been suspended for making offensive gestures in the technical area during their ISL match against Odisha FC in Bhubaneshwar on April 23. He is suspended for two matches, with an additional suspended sentence of another two games.

As per the AIFF press release, Sadiku violated Article 51 of the apex body's disciplinary code. He has also been sanctioned Rs 50,000 for his current recorded offense.

AIFF Disciplinary Committee announces suspension for Mohun Bagan Super Giant's Armando Sadiku



The MBSG footballer from Albania was found in breach of Article 51 of the code due to his offensive gestures in the technical area against a match official, following his second yellow card (automatic red) in the 67th minute of the match.



As per the AIFF disciplinary committee verdict, Sadiku's suspension can be read in two parts: An immediate two-match suspension, including the automatic suspension received for two cautions in the match.

The player has been put on a probationary period for two years – and if found guilty of another offense during this period – the remaining two-match suspension will come into effect over and above the DC's verdict of the latest offense at that time.

Mohun Bagan will face Mumbai City FC in the ISL final on May 4th after winning the ISL shield in regular season.