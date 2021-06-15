Arindam Bhattacharya to stay at ATK-Mohun Bagan until 2022

After ATK-Mohun Bagan announced the signing of Amrinder Singh, the future looked uncertain for their 32-year-old goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya. There were a lot of rumors about his departure from the club, but Arindam took to social media and announced his decision to stay at the club until his contract runs out in 2022.



On Twitter, he said, "Over the last few weeks, there has been a lot of speculation in the media and on social media platforms about my future. I would like to put all of it to rest. I am an ATK Mohun Bagan player with a year left on my contract and I will be honoring that contract. I'm looking forward to another season at ATK Mohun Bagan and like always, will promise to give nothing but my best for the club and its fans."

Arindam was signed by the then franchise ATK in 2018, and since then he had cemented his position as the first-choice goalkeeper for the team. He played an integral role in their title-winning season in 2019-20, and was rewarded with a two-year contract that runs up till 2022 because of his performances. When ATK merged with Mohun Bagan, and became ATK-Mohun Bagan FC in July 2020, he was the first-choice goalkeeper for the new franchise. In his first season with the green and maroons, he kept 10 clean sheets and was awarded the ISL golden glove.



The signing of Amrinder Singh from Mumbai City FC came as a surprise to many ATK-MB fans and had put Arindam's future in jeopardy. He put all the rumors to rest, by announcing his intention to stay with the club till 2022.

Head-Coach Antonio Lopez Habas will face a selection headache in the upcoming AFC Cup and the ISL, as two top goalkeepers will be fighting constantly to be ATKMB's number one.