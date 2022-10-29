"Are you trying to be funny?" — East Bengal coach loses cool at journalist

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit East Bengal's coach Stephen Constantine lost his cool over a question during the post-match conference after his side's 0-2 loss against arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday.

"Are you trying to be funny? You want me to say Mohun Bagan and not ATK?," an irritated Constantine replied as a journalist questioned him on the name of East Bengal's opponent.

Constantine was addressing the media after East Bengal's 0-2 loss against ATK Mohun Bagan. The Red and Gold Brigade faltered under pressure in the second half after a goalless first 45 minutes, with their goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh's blunder leading to the first goal scored by Hugo Boumous.

"Football is full of mistakes, so it happens. The goalkeeper was solid in the first half. It would have been different had we scored a goal. We just need to get better with every game," Constantine, who took over the East Bengal reins ahead of the season, said.

East Bengal looked very solid throughout the evening, until that once crucial error from their goalkeeper.

"Five or six ATKMB players told me, we were the best side they have played so far, but that does not get you the points," the visibly disappointed coach stated.

Constantine, who has previously coached the Indian national team, was also quick to point out the difference in budget of both teams.

"We know their budget and I know ours. When you have players like Boumous, (Joni) Kauko, and Ashique (Kuruniyan) most teams will have problems facing them. Boumous is definitely the man of the match for me," he said.

"Should take more of such shots"

While the East Bengal outfit was certainly unhappy with the first goal, the scorer Hugo Boumous was more than pleased with his effort.

"There was no one in front of me and I took my chance. The ball bounced in front of the goalkeeper and he could not stop it. Maybe I should take more of such shots," Bomous chuckled.

His coach, Juan Ferrando, on the other hand, already has his eyes set on the next match.

"It was important to me that we find open spaces and we are happy we did that. I am already thinking about our contest against Mumbai City FC," Ferrando stated.

The coach also indicated that starting without Ashique was a strategic call and it might be different against the Islanders in the next match.

"Different games call for different players and plans. So, it might be different in the next match," he said.