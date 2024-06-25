ISL Transfers: Apuia Ralte set to join Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Apuia Ralte, the talented midfielder, is on the verge of completing his transfer to Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG). The announcement came after Mumbai City FC confirmed that MBSG had activated Apuia’s buy-out clause, valued at approximately Rs 1.6 crore including taxes.

Apuia Ralte rose to prominence as a crucial figure in Mumbai City FC’s midfield, playing an instrumental role in their ISL title-winning campaign during the 2023-24 season. Joining Mumbai City FC in August 2021 from North East United FC, Apuia amassed an impressive record of 81 appearances, contributing six goals and two assists across various competitions.

Apuia Ralte will complete his transfer to Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) after he and MBSG decided to trigger the buy-out clause in his contract.



The midfielder's journey to professional football began with humble roots, initially playing for his school team in the U14 Subroto Cup. Recognizing his talent, Apuia later secured a place in the AIFF Elite Academy in Goa after trials for the 2017 Under-17 World Cup squad. His career then took flight with his professional debut for Indian Arrows in the 2017–18 season before moving to North East United FC for the 2019–20 ISL season.

Apuia Ralte’s stint with Mumbai City FC over the past three seasons not only solidified his reputation but also earned him accolades such as the ISL’s Emerging Player of the Season award and the FPAI Young Player of the Season award for 2020-21. His leadership qualities were evident when he became the youngest captain in ISL history while playing for North East United FC.

The impending move to Mohun Bagan Super Giant marks the next chapter in Apuia’s career, where he is expected to bring his wealth of experience and technical skill to the Kolkata-based club. Mohun Bagan Super Giant, known for their rich footballing tradition, will look to Apuia to bolster their midfield and contribute to their future successes in domestic and potentially international competitions.