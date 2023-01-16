Anwar Ali set to join ATK Mohun Bagan for the upcoming season

FC Goa defender Anwar Ali is all set to join ATK Mohun Bagan in the summer window. Anwar was on a two season long loan deal from Delhi FC with the Gaurs.



The All India Football Federation restricted Anwar Ali from playing competitive football in 2019 after he was diagnosed with Apical Hypercardiomyopathy, a rare heart condition.

He fought hard battles and even had to move to the court to obtain AIFF clearance. He joined Techtro Swades United, where he played few games before making a move to Delhi FC. Anwar was the star in the Durand Cup 2021 for Delhi FC campaign scoring four goals.

Anwar Ali joined FC Goa training during the start of 2021-22 ISL season. However he was registered in January window as a loanee from Delhi FC with the deal running out in May 2023. While FC Goas' position is unknown about whether they wanted to sign him on a permanent deal or not, ATK Mohun Bagan have acquired his signature for the upcoming season and is understood to be a long term move.

In the ongoing season, Ali has featured 14 times for FC Goa, scoring once and providing two assists.

The deal with the Mariners is set to a 4-year-long contract, with the salary and transfer included set to be around the ballpark of Rs. 10 crore.