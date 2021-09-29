ISL: Analysing Odisha FC's foreign contingent ahead of Hero ISL 2021-22 season

The Hero Indian Super League is set to begin on 19 November, 2021. Odisha FC will be playing their first match against Bengaluru FC on the 24th of the same month. The previous edition of the Hero ISL wasn't a delighting one for Odisha FC; they finished at the bottom of the table with just two wins to their name. But Odisha FC's activity in the transfer market has given a new angle in which they can be looked at.

They have brought in former Spanish international David Villa as the head of Global Football Operations. The management has brought in an entirely new foreign setup which includes a few footballers who have previously donned various colours in the ISL itself. Before the Juggernauts take the field let's dig deep into their foreign contingent for this season.

1) Liridon Krasniqi

Krasniqi has been signed by Odisha FC on a loan deal from Johor Darul Ta'zim FC till 31 May, 2022. The 29-year-old attacking midfielder has previously played for clubs like Mlada Boleslav, Ankaraspor, Kedah Darul Aman, Melaka United and Newcastle Jets. He has also represented three national teams in his career, namely, Malaysia, Kosovo and Albania (U-21).

Liridon Krasniqi (Image Source: gazetaliria.com)

Krasniqi may turn out to be the playmaker for Odisha FC this season. He has a high physical capacity with a tendency to operate from one box to the other. A good passer of the ball, Krasniqi, is also well-adapted to holding the ball and providing assists for his teammates. He can operate from deep as well, with a good snatching ability which may help the Juggernauts in the centre of the park.



2) Aridai Cabrera

The Spanish winger, Cabrera who is 32-years-old has plied his trade in clubs like RCD Mallorca, Girona FC, Betis B, Sabadell FC, Hospitalet, Valencia B, Cultural Leonesa, Las Palmas and Huracan.

Aridai Cabrera (Image Source: www.udlaspalmas.net)

The speedy right winger holds the reputation of dribbling past players with ease. It can be said that Cabrera may turn out to be the game-changer for Odisha FC this season. Apart from his dribbling capabilities he can also score goals which indeed will be an onus to Kiko Ramirez's side.



3) Victor Mongil

Victor Mongil is a known face in the Indian football circuit as he has previously played for the Indian Super League outfit ATK when he joined them in the winter transfer window of the 2019/20 season.

Victor Mongil (Image Source: as.com)

Mongil knows the Indian Super League well and has also won it with ATK in 2019/20. Regarding his abilities on the pitch, it can be said that he will turn out to be a useful custodian to the Odisha FC gaffer as he can play both as a central defender as well as a central defensive midfielder. As a defender, he has the ability to block the passing lanes and is tough to get past. He is also a good passer of the ball which may benefit the Juggernauts in counter-attacks.



4) Hector Rodas

The 33-year-old central defender from Spain started his youth career in Levante. He has played for clubs like the Levante reserve team, Elche, Betis, Cordoba, Cercle Brugge and has the experience of playing against stars like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Hence, his standard shall not be questioned.

Hector Rodas (Image Source: sevilla.abc.es)

Rodas is a 6'3" tall defender who is good in aerial affairs. His commanding nature may help the Odisha FC team to keep their shape intact during the match. Apart from these qualities, he is also capable of building up play from the back. His inclusion will surely help Odisha FC concede fewer goals, provided they had conceded 44 goals last season.



5) Javi Hernandez

The Spanish attacking midfielder was a part of Antonio Lopez Habas' ATK Mohun Bagan last season. He is the first foreigner to join Odisha FC's pre-season training at Goa.

Javi Hernandez (Image Source: cracovia.pl)

Hernandez, a left-footed footballer, has the ability to both score goals and create chances for the forwards. He is also able of delivering pinpoint set-pieces which would help Kiko Ramirez's side to create more opportunities and bag in a few more goals than last season; they scored 25 goals last season.



6) Jonathas de Jesus

The 32-year-old Brazilian center-forward would be filling the boots of Diego Mauricio this season. Before coming to India, Jonathas played for some reputed clubs like Rubin Kazan, Real Sociedad, Elche CF, Torino, AZ Alkmaar, and Corinthians.

Jonathas de Jesus (Image Source: www.ondacero.es)

Speaking of his quality would be an insult to the forward, but it can be said that he is really a cool custodian upfront who can grab opportunities as they come his way. He is a very calm finisher and can possibly turn out to be Odisha FC's goal-machine this season.





