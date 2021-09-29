ISL: Analysing Hyderabad FC's foreign contingent ahead of their Hero ISL 2021-22 season

The eighth edition of the Hero Indian Super League is all set to begin on the 19th of November, 2021. Hyderabad FC will be playing their first match on the 23rd of the same month against Chennaiyin FC at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. They were pretty active in the transfer window, signing a few foreign footballers and retaining a few of them. They already have a strong Indian contingent comprising of Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Singh, Mohammad Yasir, Sahil Tavora, Abdul Rabeeh and Ashish Rai, credits go to their head coach Manuel Marquez Roca, also known as Manolo.

Before the Nizams take the field, let's take a closer look on what their foreign contingent looks like.

1) Bartholomew Ogbeche

The former Nigerian international joined the Nizams after his loan spell at Mumbai City FC from Kerala Blasters FC ended. He had scored 7 goals for Mumbai City FC and some of them also got their fans awestruck. He has joined Hyderabad FC on a one-year deal that ends on 31st May 2022. The striker is the all-time goal scorer for Northeast United FC and Kerala Blasters and will be eying the same with Hyderabad FC.

Bartholomew Ogbeche (Image Source: bizbehindsports.com)

The Nizams brought in Ogbeche as a replacement of their former goal-machine Aridane Santana. Ogbeche has very well proved last season that age is just a number for him; his fitness cannot be doubted. The Nigerian's goal-scoring ability and influential presence on the pitch would benefit the Hyderabad FC team for sure.



2) Javi Siverio

The 23-year-old Spaniard has joined the Nizams from Las Palmas Atletico, a club which belongs to the fourth tier of Spanish football. Apart from Las Palmas Atletico, he has also played Racing, both in the main squad and their B team.

Javi Siverio (Image Source: www.cantabriadirecta.es)

As it is Manolo Marquez loves working with youngsters, this Spaniard will be an option for him in case Ogbeche misses out for any reason.



3) Joel Chianese

The 31-year-old right-winger was a part of the Hyderabad FC squad in the previous season. The management has relied on him and he has been retained this season. His performance last season was quite commendable.

Joel Chianese (Image Source: Hyderabad FC Media)

The former Perth Glory and Sydney FC footballer scored 3 goals and provided with 2 assists for the Nizams last season. The fans and the management will hope he delivers more this season as the club targets to reach the playoffs and even more.



4) Edu Garcia

Edu Garcia has been signed by Hyderabad FC on a one-year deal. A proficient left-winger, Garcia can also operate in the center of the park as well as as a right-winger at times. He had previously played for Bengaluru FC, ATK, and ATK Mohun Bagan.

Edu Garcia (Image Source: www.sportsindiashow.com

Garcia's skillful display and ability to create chances for the forwards will help the Nizams score more goals this season, provided they had scored 27 last season. His input into the team means the forwards won't suffer from proper feeding upfront.



5) Joao Victor

The 32-year-old will perhaps be the most important footballer on the pitch for Hyderabad FC. A central defensive midfielder, Victor, can be influential in keeping the balls away from the defensive third.

Joao Victor (Image Source: hyderbadfc.co.in)

Joao Victor was a part of the team last season as well and his inclusion into the team really helped the Nizams. They had conceded just 19 goals last season. Apart from the defenders, the credit also goes to Victor who stood tall in midfield with his rigidness. It is expected that Joao Victor will start all the matches for the team. He can also operate as a central defender; which will result in the gaffer bringing in more foreigners upfront when the team is trailing.



6) Juanan

Juanan is the defensive stalwart the club needed. An ace defender, Juanan, 34, had previously been a part of Bengaluru FC for five seasons from 2016/17 to 2020/21.

Juanan (Image Source: timesofmedia.com)

Juanan has signed for the Nizams on a one-year deal until 31st May 2022. His inclusion in the heart of their defense means adding more power at the back. The combination of Chinglensana Singh and Juanan will be an exciting one to witness for the fans.



Who do you think will be Hyderabad FC's most impactful foreign player?