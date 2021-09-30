ISL: Analysing SC East Bengal's foreign contingent ahead of Hero ISL 2021-22

The Hero Indian Super League is all set to begin on the 19th of November. SC East Bengal would be playing their first match against Jamshedpur FC on the 21st of November at the Tilak Maidan. The team's performance last season wasn't quite what they would have expected it to be. They finished at the ninth in the table just above Kerala Blasters FC and Odisha FC, securing just 17 points.

This time around, they have tried to build a better squad and also have bagged in 6 foreigners of immense quality. A few days back they announced Manuel Diaz as their new head coach as well. As the Hero ISL approaches, let's take a closer look at the SC East Bengal foreign contingent.

1) Tomislav Mrcela

The 30-year-old Australian central defender has signed on a one year deal for the Kolkata giants. He has previously played in the A-League for Australian outfit Perth Glory and has also won the A-League with them. The 6'3" defender has been brought in by the management to strengthen their defense which conceded 33 goals in the previous edition of the Hero ISL.

Tomislav Mrcela (Image Source: a-league.com.au)

Mrcela, the leader at the heart of defence, can build up play from the back and can stand out to have an influence on youngsters like Ankit Mukherjee and Sarineo Fernandes. He is a clean tackler of the ball, which differentiates him from many other defenders in the league. He is good in attacking set pieces and can also score from them, which will help the team to utilize their set pieces in order. Overall, Mrcela's impact on the Red and Golds will be immense this season.



2) Franjo Prce

The 25-year-old Croatian central defender, Franjo Prce, will be an important input in the SC East Bengal line-up. Prce had previously been associated to Lazio and Brescia in the Serie A and has also played for the Croatian U-19 side.

Franjo Prce (Image Source: laziochannel.it)

Prce has profound defensive awareness and excellent anticipation. He has a good heading ability and is a tough opponent to get past. Apart from being a central defender, he can also operate as a left back; a quality that may help the Red and Golds this season. The most important feature about him is that he can at times move forward with the ball to the opposition third. Whom will the gaffer include in the starting line-up? Mrcela or Prce? The question will be answered when the team takes the field.



3) Darren Sidoel

The 23-year-old central defensive midfielder has signed for the Red and Golds from Hercules CF, where he was playing under the guidance of the present SC East Bengal coach Manuel Diaz. The former Ajax U-19 captain has a brilliant profile and will add responsibly to the defensive third.

Darren Sidoel (Image Source: thethao247.com)

Sidoel, though originally a central defensive midfielder, can also operate as a central midfielder and at times, as a central defender. Hence, the coach can sacrifice a central defender and use him in that position if he has to bring in a foreigner upfront. Sidoel has the capability to operate as a deep lying playmaker. He is a hard tackler of the ball and also can block the passing lanes just like a central defender.



4) Amir Dervisevic

The 29-year-old central midfielder, who has 6 appearances for Slovenia, was SC East Bengal's first foreign recruitment this season. He was previously associated with Slovenian outfit NK Maribor.

Amir Dervisevic (Image Source: www.youtube.com)

The Slovenian will be crucial for SC East Bengal as he is estimated to be the main feeder for the forwards. He has the ability to score directly from free kicks and long rangers and simultaneously can also deliver set pieces to his teammates upfront. Regarding his passing ability, he can be expected to produce some excellent through balls for Chima and Perosevic upfront.



5) Antonio Perosevic

The 29-year-old Croatian, though a centre forward can be estimated to perform as a winger/wing-forward for SC East Bengal in this edition of the Hero ISL. He has plied his trade in the top flight of Croatian football. He has played for clubs like Puskas Akademia and Ujpest FC and also has 2 appearances for the Croatian national side.

Antonio Perosevic (Image Source: nemzetisport.hu)

The best part about Perosevic is that he can operate from both the flanks. He has the speed required by a winger/wing-forward. Apart from receiving through passes from the midfielders, he also possesses the ability to provide his teammates with through balls. The way in which Dervisevic, Chima and Perosevic combine will be treat to watch.



6) Daniel Chima Chukwu

Daniel Chima Chukwu (Image Source: eurosport.onet.pl)

The Nigerian centre forward has signed for SC East Bengal on a season long deal till the 31st of May, 2022. He was a custodian in the Molde FK side, a team in which Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was the coach and Erling Haaland took the bench. Before joining SC East Bengal he played in the second tier of China.

Regarding his style of play, it can be said that he is a prolific poacher upfront who will utilize even 2 inches of space in the 18-yard-area. He has a good heading ability as well. Though, he can create opportunities for himself, but proper feeding from the midfield and the flanks will increase his chances of scoring. Just as mentioned before, he is a poacher in front of goal and possesses the ability to pounce upon loose ball he gets.



Who do you think will be the main foreign player for East Bengal in this season?