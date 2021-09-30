ISL: Analysing NorthEast United FC's foreign contingent ahead of Hero ISL 2021-22

The Hero Indian Super League 2021-22 is set to begin on 19th November, 2021. NorthEast United FC will be taking on Bengaluru FC in their first encounter at the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim on the 20th of November.

NorthEast United FC finished 3rd in the points table last season and lost to ATK Mohun Bagan in the playoffs. Their gaffer Gerard Nus was sacked by the club and Khalid Jamil was given the responsibility of the interim head coach. Jamil successfully took the team to the playoffs with some scintillating wins over sides like Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan. They secured 33 points last season, scoring 31 goals and conceding 25.

With the arrival of the new season, NorthEast United FC have already signed two foreigners and retained three from their previous season. Let's take a closer look on their foreign contingent ahead of the Hero ISL 2021-22.

1) Hernan Santana

The 31-year-old signed for NorthEast United FC from Sporting Gijon this season. He was out on loan from the Spanish side to Mumbai City FC. At Mumbai City FC, he won both the league winners' shield and the trophy. Santana played 19 matches last season for the Islanders where he produced 958 passes with a passing accuracy of 87.99%, a figure with is applaudable.

Hernan Santana (Image Source: marca.com)

Initially a central defensive midfielder, Santana was used as a central defender at Mumbai City FC and if things go right, the same will happen this season at NorthEast United FC as well. He made 71 tackles, 41 interceptions, 17 blocks and 27 clearances in the entire league. Apart from the defensive side of his game, he also scored 2 goals for the Mumbai based outfit. It is hoped that his experience will be used tactfully at NorthEast United FC.



2) Khassa Camara

The 28-year-old French footballer, Khassa Camara, was one of the most impactful custodians for NorthEast United FC. He is an out-and-out central defensive midfielder, though like most other players of his position, he too, can operate as a right-back. AO Xanthi, Troyes are a few teams to be named for whom he has played previously.

Khassa Camara (Image Source: NorthEast United FC Media)

Camara played 21 matches last season where he committed 110 tackles and performed 50 interceptions; figures which are demanded from a central defensive midfielder. He also made 27 clearances and 26 blocks during the season. Camara is an excellent snatcher and as his record says he is a good blocker as well. At times while operating in the attacking third or in the middle of the park, he has a tendency to shoot from distance.



3) Federico Gallego

The 31-year-old Uruguayan's contract has been extended at NorthEast United FC. He played 16 matches last season and scored 4 goals and provided with 6 assists.

Federico Gallego (Image Source: ISL Media)

Gallego made a total of 34 shots in the previous season and provided with 49 crosses. He possesses that feeding capability demanded by strikers like Deshorn Brown, with whom his combination was fabulous last season and is hoped to be the same this time as well.



4) Deshorn Brown

The 30-year-old Jamaican started his season with Bengaluru FC but later, in the winter transfer window went on to sign for NorthEast United FC. After joining the Highlanders, Deshorn found back his lost form and performed very well. His combination with Gallego upfront yielded pretty well.

Deshorn Brown (Image Source: NorthEast United FC Media)

Though he is a centre forward, he has the ability to operate from both the flanks. In the previous edition of the Hero ISL, he scored 5 goals for NorthEast United FC in 10 matches. He will probably be the candidate upon whom Khalid Jamil's side will be reliable for scoring goals.

5) Mathias Coureur

The 33-year-old centre forward from Martinique, Mathias Coureur signed for NorthEast United FC this season. He has played 7 matches for his country and scored 2 goals. Before joining NorthEast United Fc, he plied his trade at Samsunspor and scored 4 goals from 19 appearances. Apart from Samsunspor, he has also played for clubs like Seongnam FC, FC Nantes and Dinamo Tbilisi, to name a few.

Mathias Coureur (Image Source: lucarne-opposee.fr)

Though a centre forward, Coureur can also operate from both the flanks. He is a good header of the ball and has the ability to score goals if properly assisted. He is skilful, possesses accelerating speed and has a good turning as well. At times, he can also fall back and snatch or collect balls from the opponents or his teammates.



Northeast United FC haven't yet signed their 6th foreigner, but looking at their current foreign contingent, it can be estimated that the management will try to sign a defender who can lead the defense with Hernan Santana.