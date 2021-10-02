ISL: Analysing Mumbai City FC's foreign contingent ahead of ISL 2021-22

The Indian Super League is all set to begin on the 19th of November, 2021. Mumbai City FC will be playing their first match against FC Goa at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa on the 22nd.

The Islanders have secured the signatures of all their foreigners. They were crowned champions, both the trophy and league winners' shield, last season. This season, they would be eager to defend their title. Before the Indian Super League 2021-22 begins, let's have a closer look at their foreign contingent for this season.

1) Mourtada Fall

The 6'3" tall Senegalese defender, Mourtada Fall, signed for the Islanders last season from FC Goa. He was one of those whom Sergio Lobera brought with him to Mumbai City FC. Moghreb Tetouan, Al Arabi SC and Wydad AC are a few clubs to be named for whom he has previously plied his trade.

Mourtada Fall (Image Source: ISL Media)

The 33-year-old has a total of 62 appearances in the ISL. He played 22 matches last season for the Islanders. He delivered 993 passes with a passing accuracy of 84.08%. A hefty custodian, Fall made 50 tackles, 30 interceptions, 133 clearances and 34 blocks; figures which are applaudable. He had committed 23 fouls last season, a flaw which he needs to improve. It is really difficult to get past Fall unless he commits a few howlers like he did last season. He is the only foreign central defender for Mumbai City FC this season.



2) Bradden Inman

The 29-year-old attacking midfielder came to India last season when he signed for ATK Mohun Bagan. Brad Inman has dual citizenship of Scotland and Australia and has a total of 9 appearances for Scotland U-21 and U-19; 2 for Scotland U-21 and 9 for Scotland U-19. He was previously associated with Brisbane Roar where he played under the coaching of Robbie Fowler (Fowler was SC East Bengal's head coach in 2020-21).

Bradden Inman (Image Source: theposh.com)

Last season, Inman played 7 matches for ATK Mohun Bagan and 6 for Odisha FC (on loan from ATKMB). He also scored a goal for Odisha FC and provided 2 assists. In his career, Inman has been mostly used as a left-midfielder rather than his preferred attacking midfielder role, but it is estimated that Sergio Lobera would be relying on him as a creator for the forwards, and take the creative responsibility.



3) Ahmed Jahouh

The 33-year-old central defensive midfielder from Morocco was signed by Mumbai City FC from FC Goa last season. FUS Rabat and Raja Casablanca are names of a few clubs Jahouh has played for in his career.

Ahmed Jahouh (Image Source: Mumbai City FC Media)

Jahouh played 20 matches last season and had 5 assists to his name. He made 1490 passes and had a passing accuracy of 75.5%. On average, he made 74.5 passes per game. Regarding his defensive abilities, he has made 173 tackles last season, 33 interceptions, 43 clearances, and 27 blocks. He also committed 65 fouls and was sent off twice. Ahmed Jahouh is an asset of Mumbai City FC. He stands in front of the defense and guards the fortress. He is a very good tackler. The most surprising thing about him is his ability to send in long-range set pieces into the opposition penalty box. He will surely be a part of Mumbai City FC's starting eleven this year as well.



4) Igor Angulo

Igor Angulo is a new arrival at Mumbai City FC this season. The 37-year-old joined the Islanders from FC Goa, where he scored 14 goals in 21 matches. Angulo has played for Spain's U-21, U-20, and U-19 teams as well as for clubs like AO Platanias and Real Union, which are a few to be named among many more. Igor is the typical number 9 you would want in your team if you are looking for lots of goals.

Igor Angulo (Image Source: sportdziennik.com)

A terrific goal-poacher, Angulo is the reigning ISL golden boot holder. The responsibility on him will be huge, and the Islanders will be hoping a lot of goals from him.





5) Ygor Catatau

The 26-year-old Brazilian has joined Mumbai FC City on loan from Madureira-RJ till May 2022. Esporte Clube Vitoria and Vasco da Gama are a few clubs to be named for which Catatau has plied his trade.

Ygor Catatau (Image Source: arenarubronegra.com)

Last season, while he was out on loan from Madureira-RJ to Esporte Clube Vitoria, he scored 3 goals and provided an assist in the 27 matches he played for them. He can create opportunities for his teammates and can be estimated to be a backup for Igor Angulo, who is expected to make it to the starting line-up.



6) Cassio Gabriel

Cassio Gabriel is a 29-year-old Brazilian who has signed on loan at Mumbai City FC from Vila Nova Futebol Clube till 31st May 2022. He played 27 matches last season and had 2 assists to his name.

Cassio Gabriel (Image Source: lideresportes.com)

Gabriel is usually an attacking midfielder but last season he was also used as a central midfielder, left-winger, and a center forward on a few occasions. He is a good passer of the ball and has the ability to deliver set pieces and create opportunities for his teammates from open play.

Overall, Mumbai City FC have a well-balanced foreign contingent this season. Who do you think will be Mumbai City FC's star foreigner this season?