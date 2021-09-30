ISL: Analysing Jamshedpur FC's foreign contingent ahead of Hero ISL 2021-22

The Hero Indian Super League 2021-22 season will be starting on 19th November. Jamshedpur FC will be playing their first match against SC East Bengal at the Tilak Maidan on the 21st of November.

The Red Miners finished their previous season in the sixth position and failed to qualify for the playoffs. They won seven matches, drew 6 and lost 7. In their 20 league appearances they scored 27 goals and conceded 19. This year the Men of Steel would be eyeing for the playoffs and the silverware. Hence, they have brought in three new foreigners who will help them achieving their target. Let's have a look into their foreign contingent.

1) Peter Hartley

The captain of the men of steel, and the defender from England, Peter Hartley, was Jamshedpur FC's skipper last season. His extravagant performance last season helped him get retained for this season as well. Before joining Jamshedpur FC in 2020, he played in reputed clubs like Motherwell, Blackpool and was also a part of Sunderland reserves.

Peter Hartley (Image Source: Jamshedpur FC Media)

Last season Hartley played 19 matches. He was even announced as the Hero of the Match on 2 occasions. Under his leadership in defense, Jamshedpur FC managed to keep 9 clean sheets in the league, which is a record for the club. He can be called a successful tackler and a "no-nonsense" defender as he committed 52 tackles last season and made 72 clearances. He made 23 blocks and 22 interceptions, which is quite applaudable.



2) Eli Sabia

The Brazilian central defender, Eli Sabia, was previously associated with the Marina Machans (Chennaiyin FC). He has a total of 64 appearances in the Indian Super League and 5 in the AFC Cup.

Eli Sabia (Image Source: ocuriosodofutebol.com.br)

Sabia's performance at Chennaiyin FC was appreciable last season. A hefty customer at the back, he doesn't allow much time and space to the opposition. He can be a bit pragmatic at times by clearing the balls away from danger. He has a good anticipation level. Whether the head coach Owen Coyle uses Sabia or Hartley at the back will be a question tickling the fans.



3) Alex Monteiro de Lima

The 32-year-old left-footed Brazilian midfielder, Alex Monteiro de Lima, who can also play as a left midfielder and a left winger at times, was signed by Jamshedpur FC in the previous edition of the Hero Indian Super League.

Alex Monteiro de Lima (Image Source: Jamshedpur FC Media)

Lima is a hard-working custodian who possesses a good snatching ability and has the tendency to shoot from long-range. He can even create chances for his teammates in the attacking third. He has played 19 matches last season and has a passing accuracy of 67.18%. He has made 95 tackles and 25 blocks which is a better record than their skipper Peter Hartley. It is predictable that he will be a part of Jamshedpur FC's starting eleven this season as well.



4) Greg Stewart

The 31-year-old Scottish footballer, Greg Stewart is signed by Jamshedpur FC this season to strengthen their attacking force. Apart from being a centre forward, Stewart can also perform as a winger on both the flanks. Before joining Jamshedpur FC, he was a member of the Glasgow outfit Rangers FC who were the unbeaten champions of Scotland under the guidance of Steven Gerrard. He has also played for reputed clubs like Birmingham City FC, Aberdeen FC, Kilmarnock FC and Dundee FC.

Greg Stewart (Image Source: thescottishsun.co.uk)

Stewart is a good dribbler, though he doesn't possess tremendous pace. He can score goals and at the same time create opportunities for his teammates.



5) Jordan Murray

The 25-year-old Australian centre forward, Jordan Murray, has signed for Jamshedpur FC till May, 2022. He was the club's fifth foreign signing this season. Last season, during his stint at Kerala Blasters FC, he scored 7 goals for them. He had overall 19 appearances with 14 starts to his name.

Jordan Murray (Image Source: ISL Media)

Talking about Murray's footballing skills, he has an ability to hold the ball and score. Murray is a good finisher and is expected to bag in some goals and help the team in their attacking third. He will be wearing the number 10 this season for the Men of Steel.



6) Nerijus Valskis

The 34-year-old Lithuanian centre forward, Nerijus Valskis, was signed by Jamshedpur in 2020 from Chennaiyin FC on a two-year contract. He has made 25 appearances for the Lithuania national side and has scored one goal. Valskis was the top goal-scorer in Hero ISL 2019-20 with 15 goals to his name. Last season, he was Jamshedpur FC's all time highest goal-scorer with 8 goals in 18 appearances.

Nerijus Valskis (Image Source: Jamshedpur FC Media)

Nerijus Valskis is a prolific goal scorer with a poaching ability. Needless to say, he is dangerous in front of goal. Apart from his goal-scoring abilities, he can provide assists for his teammates as well. The fans and the management would be looking upon Valskis to go all guns blazing and carry them onto the playoffs for the very first time.



Who do you think will be the main foreign player for Jamshedpur FC?