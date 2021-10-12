ISL: Analysing Hyderabad FC's Indian contingent ahead of ISL 2021-22

Hyderabad FC had been a rejuvenated side in the previous edition of the Indian Super League. A league where most of the clubs rely heavily on foreigners to create a difference, the Nizams did just the opposite last season. Their Indian contingent was the most impressive in the previous edition of the ISL and the entire credit for this goes to their head coach Manuel Marquez Roca. Manolo (as the coach is referred to) did an appreciable job last season where the club showcased the performances of young Indian footballers such as Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Singh, Hitesh Sharma, Ashish Rai and others. Before the Nizams take the pitch in the Indian Super League let's dive into their Indian contingent for this season.

STRENGTH



As mentioned earlier, the Nizams relied upon and utilized their Indian brigade more than the foreigners. They are expected to do the same this season as well. Their reserve team performed really well in the Durand Cup and looked difficult to defeat; an evidence why their supply line is so efficient regarding the local players. Apart from young talents, Hyderabad FC have reliable custodians in almost every position of the park and as it is the teams will be allowed to field only four foreigners this season, the Nizams will be the favourites to deliver.

WEAKNESS



Though the strength of the Nizams is unquestionable, the defensive third will remain to be a sign of worry for the coach, as they will have to depend solely upon Chinglensana Singh as they don't have a proper replacement for him. In case Sana isn't available, the coach may have to field Joao Victor in defence which will create a lack of blocking in front of the defensive third as the entire responsibility would be shifted towards young Hitesh Sharma. Apart from this, Hyderabad FC also lack a commanding goalkeeper. They have the like of Laxmikant Kattimani but someone younger with a commanding nature would have suited the best for the Nizams.

3 KEY INDIAN PLAYERS TO LOOK FORWARD TO

The 3 Indian players to look forward to, who may create a difference are Chinglensana Singh, Mohammad Yasir and Hitesh Sharma. Chinglensana Singh had been a stout figure in the Hyderabad FC defence last season and his partnership with Odei Onaindia led to the Nizams conceding just 19 goals throughout the tournament. Sana made 26 successful tackles and 76 clearances last season and is expected to do much better this time out. The second name in the list is of Mohammad Yasir, who is currently playing in the SAFF Championship for the Indian national team. He is a brilliant midfielder who can create a difference for the Nizams through his scintillating performance in the left-flank. The 23-year-old has been a part of the team since 2019 and has played 18 matches in the previous edition of the ISL and is expected to do the same this season as well. Lastly, a player who demands mention is Hitesh Sharma. The 23-year-old from Jalandhar played 15 matches last season and was mostly used as a defensive midfielder. Though, the team has Joao Victor in that position, Sharma assisting him will give more strength and durability to the defence.

3 YOUNG PLAYERS TO KEEP AN EYE ON



The Indian football circuit are well aware of Hyderabad FC's performance in the Durand Cup, where they fielded their reserve side composed of youngsters. The likes of Akash Mishra, Aniket Jadhav and Rohit Danu will be the ones to keep an eye on in this upcoming season. Akash Mishra, perhaps was one of the best players of the Nizams last season and went onto earn himself a chance in the Indian national team in March, 2021 when he appeared against a mighty Oman side. His excellence as a left-back caught the eye of many and he will be expected to deliver a better performance this time around. Aniket Jadhav is a new signing this season for the Nizams. They have brought him from Jamshedpur FC to strengthen their attacking third. The former U-17 world-cupper will surely make himself a better footballer under the guidance of Roca and try to grab a spot in the first eleven. The last name will be that of the 19-year-old centre-forward Rohit Danu who has played in the under-age levels for the Indian national team. He received less game-time last time around and will be dedicated towards earning more game-time as Hyderabad FC have less Indian options upfront.

Whom do you think will turn out to be the best Indian footballer at Hyderabad FC?

