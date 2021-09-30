ISL: Analyzing Bengaluru FC's foreign contingent ahead of Hero ISL 2021-22

The Hero Indian Super League is set to kickstart from 19th November, 2021. Bengaluru FC will be playing North-East United FC on the 20th of the same month.

Bengaluru FC's previous season wasn't quite whelming as they finished 7th in the points table and secured just 22 points. It was perhaps the first time the club didn't qualify for the playoffs since their inclusion into the league in 2017. They have brought in Marco Pezzaiuoli as their new head coach and five new foreigners and a few Indian players to strengthen their side this time around. Let's have a look at their foreign contingent.

1) Alan Henrique Costa

The 30-year-old Brazilian central defender, Alan Henrique Costa has signed on loan from Avai FC till 31st May, 2023. He has played for clubs like Coritiba FC and Internacional in the Brazil second and first tier, respectively.

Alan Henrique Costa (Image Source: torcedores.com)

Speaking about his abilities, Costa is a tough custodian to get past. He has a good sense of anticipation. Apart from the defensive side of his game, he can also score goals. Hence he may turn out to be a threat for opposition defenders during set-pieces and a tough nut to break for the opposition forwards.



2) Yrondu Musavu-King

The 6'1" tall central defender, Yrondu Musavu-King, has signed a contract for Bengaluru FC till 31st May, 2023. King has played for some reputed clubs like Toulouse, Udinese Calcio, FC Lorient and Granada CF in his career. The 29-year-old has also played 14 matches for the Gabonese national team.

Yrondu Musavu-King (Image Source: transfermarkt.co.in)

King's defensive awareness in praiseworthy and so is his anticipating capabilities. He has the ability to clear long balls which are hurled into their half. Looking at the profiles of both King and Costa, it can be said that the Bengaluru FC gaffer will have a tough time deciding whom to field in their matches.



3) Bruno Ramires

The Brazilian central midfielder has signed for Bengaluru FC on a contract till 31st May, 2023. In his career so far, Belenenses Sociedade Desportiva de Futebol, Centro Sportivo Alagoano, Feirense are a few clubs he has played for. He has an experience of playing 49 matches in the first tier of Portuguese football.

Bruno Ramires (Image Source: torcedores.com)

Initially a central midfielder, Ramires can also operate as a defensive midfielder. He is well-stouted as a central defensive midfielder. He has good blocking capabilities and also can operate as a deep lying playmaker for his team. Apart from his defensive capabilities, he can also score goals.



4) Iman Basafa

The 29-year-old Iranian, Iman Basafa, has signed for Bengaluru FC for a contract till 31st May, 2022. This is the first time he'll be stepping out of his country to play football in India. In Iran, he has played for clubs like Machine Sazi, Pars Jam, Aluminium Arak and Malavan among a few to be named.

Iman Basafa (Image Source: sportscafe.in)

Basafa is a typical central defensive midfielder, who has a good snatching ability. It is predictable that Bengaluru FC will field in a central defensive midfielder, but whether it will be Basafa or Ramires will be known as the Bengaluru FC side take the pitch.



5) Cleiton Silva

The 34-year-old Brazilian centre forward, Cleiton Silva, was signed by Bengaluru FC last season on a contract till 31st May, 2022. In his career, BEC Tero Sasana, Muangthong United and Suphanburi FC are a few clubs in which he has plied his trade.

Cleiton Silva (Image Source: BFC Media)

In the previous season, Silva played 18 matches for Bengaluru FC, bagging in 7 goals and providing 4 assists. He has taken a total of 34 shots in the previous season and will be waiting to continue as well as improve his performance this season.



6) Prince Ibara

The 25-year-old Congolese centre forward, Prince Ibara, has signed for Bengaluru FC on a contract till 31st May, 2023. He has played for a few clubs like LB Chateauroux, Beerschot V.A. and Al-Wakrah SC. Ibara has played 7 matches and scored 2 goals for Republic of the Congo.

Prince Ibara (Image Source: BFC Media)

Speaking about his abilities, Ibara is an excellent header of the ball. He can net the ball home from crosses from both the flanks. His minacious presence in the 18-yard-area and delightful heading ability may help Bengaluru FC score more goals this season; they had netted 26 goals last season. How he combines with the captain Sunil Chettri upfront shall be witnessed when the season starts.



The Blues have a new set of foreigners this year, and the expectations from them will be huge. Who do you think will be the star performer for the club?