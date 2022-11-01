Amey Ranawade to miss rest of the ISL 2022-23 season

Mumbai City confirmed that Amey Ranawade will miss the remainder of the 2022-23 Hero Indian Super League season. The 24-year-old defender suffered a knee injury in the semifinal of the 2022 Durand Cup against Mohammedan SC and has since undergone successful surgery.

🚨 𝗜𝗡𝗝𝗨𝗥𝗬 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 🚨#MumbaiCity can confirm that defender Amey Ranawade will miss the remainder of the 2022-23 #HeroISL season with a knee injury.



More details ⤵️#AamchiCity 🔵 — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) November 1, 2022

Amey is currently recovering well and will continue his rehabilitation with the Club. The 24-year-old centre-back was part of the 2020-21 squad when the Islanders clinched the double in that year's Indian Super League.



Ranawade first joined the ISL with FC Goa back in 2017-18 and then made the move to Mumbai ahead of the 2020-21 season. So far, the defender has played 40 matches for MCFC across all competitions.