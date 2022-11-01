Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
ISL
Amey Ranawade to miss rest of the ISL 2022-23 season
The Mumbai City FC defender had sustained an injury during the 2022 Durand Cup.
Mumbai City confirmed that Amey Ranawade will miss the remainder of the 2022-23 Hero Indian Super League season. The 24-year-old defender suffered a knee injury in the semifinal of the 2022 Durand Cup against Mohammedan SC and has since undergone successful surgery.
Amey is currently recovering well and will continue his rehabilitation with the Club. The 24-year-old centre-back was part of the 2020-21 squad when the Islanders clinched the double in that year's Indian Super League.
Ranawade first joined the ISL with FC Goa back in 2017-18 and then made the move to Mumbai ahead of the 2020-21 season. So far, the defender has played 40 matches for MCFC across all competitions.
