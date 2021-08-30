ISL: FC Goa midfielder Amarjit Singh Kiyam secures a loan move to SC East Bengal.

The 20-year-old joins up with the Red and Gold for the duration of the 2021-22 campaign as he builds up further experience at the senior level ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League campaign.

The captain of the Indian national team in the FIFA U17 World Cup, the central midfielder moved to the Indian Arrows following in 2017 before making a move to Jamshedpur FC a year later but was loaned back to the Arrows for the 2018/19 season.

Amarjit began his ISL journey in 2019, back with Jamshedpur – for whom he made a total of 15 ISL appearances before joining FC Goa at the fag end of the 2021 January transfer window on a multi-year deal.

The youngster made 2 appearances for the Gaurs last season in the ISL before appearing on 4 occasions for the Gaurs in their maiden AFC Champions League campaign last season. Amarjit was a part of Juan Fernando's team that reached the playoffs in the ISL, and then became the first Indian club to represent India in the group stages of the AFC Champions League. The young midfielder has made the switch to East Bengal, in order to get more game time, and hopefully become a starter at his new club. SC East Bengal confirmed their participation in the ISL last week, and are now going all guns blazing to strengthen their squad before the season begins.

Amarjit will now aim to get more regular first-team football with his move to SC East Bengal.