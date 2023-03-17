Already have four trophies in India, want my fifth: Hugo Boumous

A footballing life in India for those hailing from foreign lands seems to be quite short in most cases. However, a certain Hugo Boumous is one of the few foreigners who have adpated quite well to the country, not only as a player but also as a player.

His stint in the Indian Super League began with FC Goa, with whom Boumous has perhaps been the most successful. Apart from netting 11 times and providing 10 assists for the Gaurs in the 2019-20 season, he also won the Super Cup with them.

Not to forget Mumbai City FC's double in the 2020-21 season, which Hugo was a part of, but the midfielder has been his most prolific with the Goa side. However, he wants more. Four trophies aren't enough for him, and he wants to keep going.

Facing Bengaluru FC in the ISL 2022-23 final will provide the Moroccan the perfect chance to add a fifth piece of silverware to his already shining cabinet of trophies.

In the 2019-20 season, he was the youngest foreign player in the league, just 22 years of age. Even now, five years on, he's still one of the youngest, and certainly in his prime days of his career.

"I came here when I was 22 and a half years old, now I'm 27. It's bee more than five years. I'm happy, I'm looking forward to winning lot of trophies in India, I already have four and looking forward to getting the fifth tomorrow. I just want to keep going and keep performing here, grow as a player and a person in India. So, why not continue here?" he said.

This season, the onus of scoring and assisting has been taken off Hugo's shoulders with teammate Dimitri Petratos being one of the 'Golden Ball' contenders for the 2022-23 season. The Australian forward has scored 10 goals and provided seven assists in the league so far, with one more game to go for him to add to his tally.

Hugo agrees with everyone about Petratos' abilities and believes having good players around yourself does give the team more solutions, more options to solve problems.

"Yeah Dimi (Petratos) can score, has good finishing, and can create as well. We were maybe lacking a player like him last season which is good because it provides more solutions to the team," he concluded.



