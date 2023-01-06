All-time ISL standings: Which club tops the table in the league's history?

The ISL, or Hero Indian Super League, is an Indian professional league for men's football clubs. The country's primary football competition started in 2014 and is organized by the AIFF (All India Football Federation) and FSDL (Football Sports Development Limited). It currently comprises 11 clubs, but a total of 13 clubs have played in the history of the league.

The league began with the aim of increasing exposure to football in every nook and cranny of the country, and many believe that it has definitely helped in doing so.

All-Time Standings

The table below indicates the all-time standings of the clubs that have been a part of the ISL Tournament from 2014–2023. A win counts as 3 points; a draw counts as 1 point, and matches that went into extra time are considered goalless draws. The overall record is as follows:

No. Club Participations Matches Wins Draws Losses Goals (For:Against) Goal Difference Points Points / edition 1 FC Goa 9 162 68 43 51 287:221 66 247 27.44 2 Mumbai City FC 9 155 69 37 49 234:206 28 244 27.11 3 Chennayin FC 9 158 53 44 61 220:237 -17 203 22.56 4 Kerala Blasters FC 9 156 48 54 54 197:218 -21 198 22.00 5 Odisha FC 9 152 47 42 63 215:257 -42 183 20.33 6 Bengaluru FC 6 114 51 25 38 164:132 32 178 29.67 7 North East United FC 9 152 39 44 69 163:233 -70 161 17.89 8 ATK 6 107 40 35 32 138:122 16 155 25.83 9 Jamshedpur FC 6 107 38 33 36 139:138 1 147 24.50 10 Hyderabad FC 4 73 29 22 22 119:91 28 109 27.25 11 ATK Mohun Bagan FC 3 57 31 14 12 88:60 28 107 35.67 12 FC Pune City (diss.) 5 80 27 19 34 97:110 -13 100 20.00 13 East Bengal FC 3 51 8 16 27 53:89 -36 40 13.33

A brief look at the top five clubs in the history of the tournament:

FC Goa





Football Club Goa, known as the Gaurs, was founded in 2014. The Gaurs were runners-up in the ISL in the 2015 and 2018–19 seasons and were the premiers at the end of the league stage in the 2019-20 season. Further, they have won the Super Cup in 2019 and the Durand Cup in 2021. Ferran Corominas remains the club's all-time top goal scorer with 55 goals, and Brandon Fernandes is the all-time leading assister in the ISL with 18 assists.



Mumbai City FC





Mumbai City FC was founded in 2014, too. It holds the record of being the first club to have won both the ISL title and League Winners' Shield (2020–2021 season). They are more fondly known as the Islanders. They have also secured the runner-up spot in the 2022 edition of the Durand Cup.



Chennayin FC





The Marina Machans, or Chennaiyin FC, was founded in 2014 and is one of the most successful clubs in the history of the league, having won the ISL title twice, in the 2015 and 2017-18 seasons. They finished as the Runner-up in 2019-20 season at the ISL, and were the runner-up in the Indian Super Cup 2019 edition too.

Kerala Blasters FC





The Blasters, the Tuskers, or the Manjappada, are all terms used to refer to the Kerala Blasters Football Club based in Kochi. They have one of the largest fan bases in the ISL and have finished second three times (in 2014, 2016 and 2022). They have won the Kerala Premier League 2019–20 edition too.



Odisha FC





Odisha Football Club, originally founded as Delhi Dynamos Football Club in 2014, was renamed in 2019. They are known by nicknames such as the Kalinga Warriors, the Juggernauts, and the Eastern Dragons. However, they are yet to win a title or one of the top three spots in the ISL.

