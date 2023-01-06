ISL
All-time ISL standings: Which club tops the table in the league's history?
A summary of the all-time standings of the teams across the length of the tournament.
The ISL, or Hero Indian Super League, is an Indian professional league for men's football clubs. The country's primary football competition started in 2014 and is organized by the AIFF (All India Football Federation) and FSDL (Football Sports Development Limited). It currently comprises 11 clubs, but a total of 13 clubs have played in the history of the league.
The league began with the aim of increasing exposure to football in every nook and cranny of the country, and many believe that it has definitely helped in doing so.
All-Time Standings
The table below indicates the all-time standings of the clubs that have been a part of the ISL Tournament from 2014–2023. A win counts as 3 points; a draw counts as 1 point, and matches that went into extra time are considered goalless draws. The overall record is as follows:
|No.
|Club
|Participations
|Matches
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals (For:Against)
|Goal Difference
|Points
|Points / edition
|1
|FC Goa
|9
|162
|68
|43
|51
|287:221
|66
|247
|27.44
|2
|Mumbai City FC
|9
|155
|69
|37
|49
|234:206
|28
|244
|27.11
|3
|Chennayin FC
|9
|158
|53
|44
|61
|220:237
|-17
|203
|22.56
|4
|Kerala Blasters FC
|9
|156
|48
|54
|54
|197:218
|-21
|198
|22.00
|5
|Odisha FC
|9
|152
|47
|42
|63
|215:257
|-42
|183
|20.33
|6
|Bengaluru FC
|6
|114
|51
|25
|38
|164:132
|32
|178
|29.67
|7
|North East United FC
|9
|152
|39
|44
|69
|163:233
|-70
|161
|17.89
|8
|ATK
|6
|107
|40
|35
|32
|138:122
|16
|155
|25.83
|9
|Jamshedpur FC
|6
|107
|38
|33
|36
|139:138
|1
|147
|24.50
|10
|Hyderabad FC
|4
|73
|29
|22
|22
|119:91
|28
|109
|27.25
|11
|ATK Mohun Bagan FC
|3
|57
|31
|14
|12
|88:60
|28
|107
|35.67
|12
|FC Pune City (diss.)
|5
|80
|27
|19
|34
|97:110
|-13
|100
|20.00
|13
|East Bengal FC
|3
|51
|8
|16
|27
|53:89
|-36
|40
|13.33
FC Goa
Football Club Goa, known as the Gaurs, was founded in 2014. The Gaurs were runners-up in the ISL in the 2015 and 2018–19 seasons and were the premiers at the end of the league stage in the 2019-20 season. Further, they have won the Super Cup in 2019 and the Durand Cup in 2021. Ferran Corominas remains the club's all-time top goal scorer with 55 goals, and Brandon Fernandes is the all-time leading assister in the ISL with 18 assists.
Mumbai City FC
Mumbai City FC was founded in 2014, too. It holds the record of being the first club to have won both the ISL title and League Winners' Shield (2020–2021 season). They are more fondly known as the Islanders. They have also secured the runner-up spot in the 2022 edition of the Durand Cup.
Chennayin FC
The Marina Machans, or Chennaiyin FC, was founded in 2014 and is one of the most successful clubs in the history of the league, having won the ISL title twice, in the 2015 and 2017-18 seasons. They finished as the Runner-up in 2019-20 season at the ISL, and were the runner-up in the Indian Super Cup 2019 edition too.
Kerala Blasters FC
The Blasters, the Tuskers, or the Manjappada, are all terms used to refer to the Kerala Blasters Football Club based in Kochi. They have one of the largest fan bases in the ISL and have finished second three times (in 2014, 2016 and 2022). They have won the Kerala Premier League 2019–20 edition too.
Odisha FC
Odisha Football Club, originally founded as Delhi Dynamos Football Club in 2014, was renamed in 2019. They are known by nicknames such as the Kalinga Warriors, the Juggernauts, and the Eastern Dragons. However, they are yet to win a title or one of the top three spots in the ISL.