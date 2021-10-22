ISL: Airam Cabrera has to live up to FC Goa's striking legacy

From 2017/18 till 2020/21, FC Goa's strike force have been the recipient of the Indian Super League's Golden Boot award thrice with Ferran Corominas (Coro) winning it twice in a row (2017/18 and 2018/19) and Igor Angulo (2020/21).

As the Gaurs head into the new edition of the Indian Super League, their strike force sees a change in the form of Airam Cabrera replacing Igor Angulo.

Igor Angulo, a prolific striker by nature scored 14 goals in 21 matches for FC Goa last season. So, it is expected that a similar or even a better performance will be expected from Airam Cabrera.



Now the question is will Cabrera succeed in fulfilling the expectations of the management and the fans? His recent records may keep the Gaurs alarmed. The Spanish centre-forward has scored only one goal in the 19 matches he has played in the last two seasons. In 2020/21, he played 6 matches for the Polish side Wisla Prock and failed to get his name in the scoresheet and in 2019/20, he played 13 matches for the Spanish side Extramadura and scored just one.

Keeping in mind FC Goa's legacy of producing genuine goal-getters in the league, is the signing of Airam Cabrera a convincing one? Well, looking at the statistics of Coro, the fans may feel hopeful as the former FC Goa frontman too, had almost a similar record before his arrival to India; Coro scored 5 goals in 18 matches in 2016/17 for Doxa Katakopias FC. But his performance for FC Goa both in 2017/18 and 2018/19 was surprising as he scored 34 goals in 40 matches (both seasons combined). His menacing presence in the field was a nightmare itself for the opposition defenders. Igor Angulo though, was a bit different. The Spanish striker scored 16 goals in 37 matches for the Polish side Gornik Zabrze.

Airam Cabrera, who turned 34 on the 21st of October, has arrived in India and is currently in the FC Goa camp.

In India, no one can predict what a foreign recruit can do and as it is FC Goa have a brilliant scouting system. So, it will be better to not judge this former Villareal CF B and Cordoba CF forward from past performances. Rather the fans can wait for the season to begin and witness Cabrera giving his best. If he doesn't live up to the coach's expectation, then FC Goa might field Jorge Ortiz as the number 9, who is currently injured but is expected to be back by the end of November.







