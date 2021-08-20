ISL: Coro is one player, Angulo is another but I am Airam, says FC Goa's new striker Airam Cabrera

Indian Super League outfit FC Goa have always been known for their ferocious strikers, be it Ferran Corominas or Igor Angulo, their strikers have always made a lot of difference to the team and its performances. Three out of the last four ISL Golden boots have been won by strikers that were leading the lines for the Gaurs.

The club recently announced the signing of the new Spanish striker Airam Cabrera, and the comparisons with former strikers were already doing the rounds amongst the fans. Airam has been a proven goalscorer and has the perfect CV to step into the shoes of Igor Angulo who moved to Indian Super League Champions Mumbai City FC.

"I don't treat it as extra pressure, I welcome the responsibility. I know the numbers but I don't want comparisons like Airam is the new Coro or Airam is the new Angulo. Airam is another player (and they are other individual players). I have a lot of respect for both of the players because I know both of them as players." said Airam when asked about if the goal-scoring expectations are high from him and if feels the extra pressure or he takes this as a challenge ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League.



"I am here to help my team. I don't care about the numbers. I am not thinking about it. Of course, I want the numbers (goals) to happen but more than that I want to help the team. I am here to do what the coach wants from me and then perform on the pitch. The number will come if I play well, but it is not something I won't be able to sleep at night without" added Airam about the importance of goals and how he wants to contribute to his new team.

Airam looks like a center forward who is hungry for goals and is ready to perform to help in whatever way he can. Airam will be joining four Spanish players Alberto Noguera, Edu Bedia, Ivan Gonzalez, and Jorge Oritz in the FC squad for the upcoming Indian Super League season.