"Aim of revenge for Durand cup" – Josep Gombau ahead of Bengaluru FC test

After a win over Kerala Blasters FC in their first home game, Odisha FC will lock horns with Bengaluru FC at home on 27th October Thursday at Kalinga stadium, Bhubaneswar. Odisha FC went down to the blues earlier in the Durand cup. Josep Gombau certainly remembers what happened in the semi-finals.

"It is an important game, playing at home second game in a row and we had very short time to prepare for the game. We are ready, they are a very good team. We have this aim of revenge because they beat us in the Durand cup and with this mentality we will approach and try to win the game," the coach said.

In their last home game, the Juggernauts were down to a goal in the first half but they managed to make a comeback and take all three points. Gombau believes that it is the representation of the team's mentality.

He said " The team shows a very strong mentality, when you comeback from behind in two games the players are hungry and their strong mentality to go ahead and do it and I hope that I encourage them to do it. Until the final whistle we need to work and fight and for sure it is better to start winning the game and keep the result, but if we concede before we score, I think we have this capacity to win".

Gombau knows about the challenges Bengaluru FC brings. "To us I want to use this game as an extra motivation because we lost in the 120 minutes being with 10 men and I think that we have to take out this bad feeling we got that day and bring back a nice flavor. Bengaluru FC are a very good side, they have quality players. I think it will be a difficult game but I think we can win".

Raynier Fernandes talks about the influence of Josep Gombau in his transfer and on the field. "I have talked to the coach before signing and he told me about the plan and as an individual how well will I improve and all. When I came for the preseason, it was a new team for me. I got to learn a lot from and what I was missing from this coach".

Simon Grayson, head coach of Bengaluru FC is aware about their inconsistent run so far. He said, "I think we're doing okay, but okay is not going to be good enough to help us get to where we want to. The Indian Super League is a different competition, with fans in the stands, the tempo of the game. I think defensively, we've been solid and limited the teams to few opportunities.

Offensively, I believe we can improve in terms of keeping the ball and creating chances, it is a learning curve for me. I think I am in the early stages of learning about the Indian super league, about my players and many things. Hopefully I will keep on improving and learn from the previous games to get the right balance between being defensively very strong and creating more chances."

Roy Krishna was out with an injury but he will be available for selection against Odisha FC. Simon also added about Javi who is going to face his former team tomorrow. "The reason Javi didn't start this season is because he missed few weeks of preseason and he only trained for few days with the team going into the game against Northeast United. It is a risk which we can't afford to take. Javi is one of the players who can affect the game in different ways".

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is happy about having Sandesh Jhingan in the defense line. He said "Having him in the back line has been very helpful, because we have played 40, 45 games together. And to have him there, it is easier for me to pass my advice or communicate in the game".