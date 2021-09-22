AFC Cup 2021: ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Nasaf - Live Blog- Lineups- Live Scores, Updates, Results, and more

The Inter-zonal semi-final between ATK Mohun Bagan and Uzbekistan side FC Nasaf will kick off at 8:30 pm. The match on papers looks like a difficult encounter for the Mariners as all odds are stacked against them. They will be taking on FC Nasaf in their home ground, a venue where Nasaf has only lost two of their XI matches.

ATK Mohun Bagan will be without key players Hugo Boumous, Deepak Tangri, and Tiri, but the Mariners have added Finland midfielder Joni Kauko, who played at the recently concluded Euro 2020.

The live coverage of the match begins at 8:30 pm, while the line-ups will be out at around 7:30ppm, keep following this space for more updates.