AFC Cup 2021: ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Bashundhara Kings Match Preview- A battle for the knockout stages in the AFC Cup

The Indian Super League runners up are on top of the table with six points, while the Bangladesh Premier League Champions are on four points as they face each other in the final game of the group D of the AFC Cup 2021. A draw would be enough for ATK Mohun Bagan to help them qualify for the knockout stage, while Bashundhra Kings will need a victory to qualify for the next round.



The Mariners have two successive victories in the group stage so far, and will be looking to seal their berth in the knockout stages of the AFC Cup. Victories against Bengaluru FC, and Club Maziya has put them in the driving seat of the group stages so far, but they will be aware that a match against Bashundhra Kings won't be easy at all. They might also be without Hugo Boumous, who was booked in the game against Bengaluru and Maziya and will be out of the final group game of the AFC Cup.

Bashudhra will be heavily relying on Robinho, Becerra, and Fernandes to help them get past a strong ATK Mohun Bagan team. The three forward players looked a menace against Bengaluru and will be going out against ATK Mohun Bagan in order to get that victory. The ATK Mohun Bagan FC defense was rejuvenated with the presence of Ashutosh Mehta, who looked super going forward and tracking back. Carl McHugh, Subhashish Bose, and Sumit Rathi will be facing a very threatening attack and will be aiming to reduce their threat on Amrinder Singh's goal to as minimal as possible.



The match kicks off at 4:30 pm Indian Standard Time.

The match has all the ingredients to be a solid encounter, with great players, great coaches, the stakes of the game are very high, and it looks like both the teams will be going at each other to fight for that coveted place in the knockout round of the AFC Cup. Who do you think will be the key player for both the teams in the match?