Aakash Sangwan's 'Olimpico' goal pushes Chennaiyin close to ISL playoffs

Chennaiyin FC is on their way to script one of the most famous comebacks in Indian Super League history and inched closer to playoffs of season 10 with a close win over NorthEast United FC on Tuesday.

Powered by Aakash Sangwan's 'Olimpico' goal and Ankit Mukherjee's late winner, Chennaiyin kept their hunt for a playoff spot on.

Chennaiyin now needs either a win or a draw in their upcoming game against FC Goa to book the top-6 spot, while a loss will make them hope for a negative result for East Bengal FC in their next match against Punjab FC.



Sangwan found the back of the net in the 72nd minute of the match and Mukherjee scored during injury time in the second half. Jithin Subran (49th minute) hit the lone goal for NorthEast United FC as they crashed out of the playoff race.

This is the third comeback win on the trot for the Machans and they became the first club to do it in ISL. They overcame Mohun Bagan 3-2 in their first game after the international break.

He defeated Jamshedpur FC 2-1 in their previous game and got better of NEUFC today.

After the goalless first half, the second half started brightly for the away side as Jithin Subran netted the goal from the centre of the box in the 49th minute following an assist by Parthib Gogoi.

Chennaiyin kept pushing for an equalizer and Rahim Ali's shot went straight to the hands of Gurmeet Singh in the 60th minute. Sangwan rose to the occasion in the 72nd minute and put the ball directly in the net from the right corner to score an 'Olimpico' goal.

Substitute Irfan Yadwad's attempt at goal from the center of the box was saved in the bottom right corner by the away team's goalkeeper in the 82nd minute.

Mukherjee received the ball on the right side of the post in injury time through a precise pass by Ali and the defender made no mistake in scoring the winning goal to keep his side in the hunt for the playoff spot in the league.

Chennaiyin FC will now take on FC Goa away from home on Sunday, 14 April.