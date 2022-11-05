ISL: 5 reasons behind East Bengal's misery this season

East Bengal faced their fourth defeat in the season, this time against Chennaiyin FC on Friday. The only goal by Vafa Hakhamaneshi separated the two sides. East Bengal started the game very well but they lost track in the middle of the match. The coach, players, and the club alike have come under fire and grave criticism from the fans. Here we will discuss 5 reasons behind the Red and Gold's drab performance in the ISL so far:



Inexperienced Goalkeepers



East Bengal is currently dealing with the lack of an experienced goalkeeper in their squad. Kamaljit Singh and Pawan Kumar have failed to live up to the expectation of the fans. On the other hand, Suvam Sen is not much experienced in the top division. Singh has conceded several easy goals this campaign, some of which were howlers. East Bengal management should try to repair this position by bringing in someone new during the January transfer window.

Unfit Foreigners

Most of the foreigners in East Bengal are currently struggling with fitness problems. Eliandro looked super slow and lethargic in the past few matches. The hamstring injury of Alex Lima added to the woes of the squad. He played a crucial part in the first two matches. Ivan Gonzalez already looks past his prime. Hence, the club should also look for some fresh-faced foreigners in the upcoming transfer window.

Lack of a proper playmaker in the midfield

East Bengal is currently lacking a proper playmaker in the middle of the park. The likes of Souvik Chakrabarti and Mobbashir Rahman are not accustomed to that role. As a result, the strikers are not receiving proper ball supply which is creating problems upfront. Also due to a lack of creativity in the midfield, EB players are losing possession too early in the match.

Weak defense

East Bengal's defense in the match against the Marina Machans looked pretty vulnerable to the attacks made by the likes of Petar Sliskovic and Rahim Ali. The only bright spot in the defense of the Kolkata side is Lalchungnunga. Apart from him, all other defenders are completely out of form.

Ultra defensive strategy

Head coach Stephen Constantine's ultra-defensive strategy is hurting East Bengal tactically. The catenaccio counter style of the Englishman is allowing very little opportunity for attack. It is inviting extra pressure onto the defense.

The opposition team is getting enough space in the midfield for buildup football. Also, the flat 4-4-2 strategy of East Bengal is currently obsolete in modern football. With such an old-fashioned football style, East Bengal's chances to qualify for the playoff are going down by the day.