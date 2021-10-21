ISL: Three Odisha FC youth team graduates make it to their ISL squad

Three Odisha FC youth team graduates, namely, Deven Sawhney, Akshunna Tyagi and Chhangte Van Lal Remtluanga (Chhangte Jr) have earned themselves a place in Odisha FC's Indian Super League squad ahead of the season.

Deven Sawhney, 19, had previously associated to the Aspire Academy, Doha, Qatar along with four other footballers of Odisha FC due to an agreement between the club and the academy. Sawhney attended Schools India camp and was also sent to the trials of the Indian U-19 team. He has learnt a lot in Qatar and will be looking forward to showcase the same in the Indian Super League.

The second name is of Akshunna Tyagi. Tyagi scored 20 goals for Odisha FC in 14 games. Point to be noted, Odisha FC scored 45 goals in those 14 matches. He was also a part of Mohun Bagan's academy in Kolkata. He joined the academy in 2018 and trained under the guidance of former India international Jo Paul Ancheri. He played alongside Subha Ghosh on a few occasions, who went on to play for Bagan in the Calcutta Football League and I-League the following season. His partnership with the now SC East Bengal forward was appreciable, though they just played on a few occasions. Tyagi's game enriched even more when he joined Odisha FC's youth team. His hard-work has now given him a chance to portray his talent for the senior team. It will be tough to say how much game-time he'll get, but if he gets a chance, he'll surely pounce on it.

Lastly, Chhangte Van Lal Remtluanga. Chhangte Jr who plays as a winger was also associated to the Aspire Academy in Doha. The Odisha FC youth team coach Sandeep Ahlan said regarding the three footballers, "I would like to congratulate Deven, Chhangte, and Akshunna for getting selected in the senior team. As a coach, I am very happy and this is a very satisfying moment for me as our three young boys are going to play at the senior (ISL) level. They have done well in the past few years with their commitment, sincerity, and determination and they deserve this opportunity. I wish them good luck for the season."

OFC Youth Team Head Coach, Sandeep Alhan congratulates the Youth Team Graduates for making it to the senior team.#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #ANewDawn #ThroughTheRanks pic.twitter.com/0puqsajlAm — Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) October 21, 2021

Odisha FC will start their Indian Super League campaign on the 24th of November, against Bengaluru FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa.





