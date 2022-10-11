3 mistakes that took away the game from ATK Mohun Bagan against Chennaiyin FC

In the fourth match of the ISL 2022-23 season, Marina Machans made a brilliant comeback against the Mariners to secure a victory by a margin of 2-1.



ATK Mohun Bagan this season are struggling due to the absence of their star footballers from last season like Roy Krishna, Tiri, David Williams, and Prabir Das. The likes of Florentine Pogba and Brendan Hamill have failed to live up to the expectations of the supporters.



Chennaiyin FC on the other hand completely revamped their squad. Their recruits Petar Sliskovic and Kwame Karikari came out with flying colours in their first match. But Thomas Brdaric will surely try to repair the right-back position as Ajith was not at his best against the Kolkata side.



Here we will discuss 3 mistakes that took the match away from ATKMB's hand:

Poor blocking by Deepak Tangri in the CDM position

Deepak Tangri looked totally clueless after the introduction of Kwame Karikari. He was unable to resist him in the middle of the park. Also, he made several wrong passes which resulted in additional pressure on the defense. Juan Ferrando should think of an alternative as such a mistake can lead to the team's downfall in crucial matches.

Poor positioning of the central defenders

Brendan Hamil is not fit enough to play for the whole match. His sloppy defending made it easier for Karikari to penetrate ATKMB's defense. During the second goal, Brendan Hamil was not even in his position.

Also, the decision to release Sandesh Jhingan appears to be coming back to bite the ATKMB team. Currently, they are unable to find his replacement. Pritam Kotal and Subhasish Bose have failed to replenish his absence.

Lack of accuracy in front of the goal

ATKMB received a lot of chances during the first half but they failed to convert them. Out of 15 shots, they managed to keep only seven shots on target. They are currently suffering from the lack of a proper number nine.

Dimitrios Petratos took up more of a playmaker role yesterday. Also, he was a bit slow and needs a lot of physical training to regain his form. Manvir Singh and Liston are not effective enough as the forward. ATKMB should try to bring in some foreign attacking reinforcements during the January transfer window.