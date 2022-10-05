ISL 2022-23: Will ATK Mohun Bagan be the strongest team on the pitch?

Compelling on paper, quality assertive on every part of the pitch and a determined head coach. Things are looking pretty convincing from the outside for the Mariners but there is genuine upheaval within the camp following a disastrous display by the team in the Durand Cup. Juan Ferrando's men would be eager to turnaround things when they kick-start their ISL campaign against Chennaiyin FC on October 10.



Last season performance (3rd)



ATK Mohun Bagan had to be content with a third-place on the table in ISL 2021-22 owing to a decline in performance halfway into the season. The Mariners picked up rhythm in the latter phase and collected vital points to secure a play-off spot. They bowed down to Hyderabad FC in their quest for a 4th Championship title after a 3-2 aggregate score in favor of the Nizams during the play-offs.

About the manager

Juan Ferrando, the 41-year-old tactician from Barcelona has had immense experience managing various clubs primarily in Spain. It is the third consecutive season as a coach for the Spaniard in the ISL this time around and the second year with the Mariners.



Juan Ferrando had instilled an imperative transformation within the club last season after a mid-season descend under then head coach Antonio Habas. The club under Ferrando went on to relish an unbeaten streak of 13 matches, winning 8 and drawing 5.

Recent substandard performances by the club in the Durand Cup and AFC Cup has brought Ferrando under scrutiny. The head coach ought-to hit the ground running and bring out integral results sooner than later to prevent his position from jeopardy.

Transfers roundup

Incoming: Vishal Kaith (Free), Debnath Mondal (Free), Florentin Pogba (Free), Brendan Hamill, Asish Rai, Lalrinliana Hnmate (Free), Dimitri Petratos (Free)

Outgoing: Amrinder Singh, Gursimrat Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, S K Sahil, Bidyananda Singh, David Williams, Michael Soosairaj, Roy Krishna

Strengths



• Sturdy defence: Even with the departure of ace defender Sandesh Jhingan, the back line of ATK Mohun Bagan looks well and strong. Three of their foreign signings are proven centre-backs. The addition of talented wing back Asish Rai to the squad makes up for a flexible defence line.

• Creativity abundant in midfield: ATK Mohun Bagan has roped in the services of creative midfielder Dimitri Petratos and the player becomes part of an already lustrous midfield with the likes of Hugo Boumous and Joni Kauko.

• Squad depth and mighty on paper: The Mariners are undoubtedly one of the most powerful on paper among the 11 clubs. Their bench strength is sizeable giving Ferrando enough freedom to choose among plentiful quality options.

Weaknesses



• Recent performances: Recent results in the Durand Cup and AFC Cup conveys that there is work to do for Ferrando to convert the strength on paper to the field. It was evident that the players were not on the same wave-length.

• Departure of important players: Players like Roy Krishna, David Williams, Michael Soosairaj and Sandesh Jhingan having left the club prior to the season could adversely affect the performance.

• Reliance on Indian forwards: While the forward assets of the club are top-notch, the team lacks a foreign contingent in that position. It has to be discovered how well the likes of Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco and Ashique Kuruniyan would fair in terms of goal contributions.

Squad

(Subject to change)

Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Avilash Paul, Debnath Mondal

Defenders: Florentin Pogba, Tiri, Brendan Hamill, Sumit Rathi, Subhashish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Asish Rai

Midfielders: Abhishek Suryavanshi, Ningombam Singh, Carl McHugh, Deepak Tangri, Ricky John, Pranoy Halder, Lenny Rodrigues, Joni Kauko, Lalrianliana Hnamte, Dimitri Petratos, Hugo Boumous, Ravi Rana, Md Fardin Ali Molla

Forwards: Ashique Kuruniyan, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Kiyan Nassiri



Best XI







