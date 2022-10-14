ISL 2022-23: Who are the sponsors of the Indian Super League teams?

The Hero Indian Super League season 9 kicked off on 7th October in Kochi. The financial model of the league and clubs are still in a developmental phase and one of the major factor contributing to the financial stability of the clubs is sponsorship. Unlike cricket, it's never that simple for football clubs in India to find suitable sponsors and partners.

We take a look at the sponsorship deals of ISL clubs for the 2022-23 season. Several big brands have shelled out money to get a spot in the jersey of some clubs and on the other hand, some had to settle with in-house sponsors.



Kerala Blasters FC



Byjus (Principal Sponsors)



Six5Six (Kit Sponsors)

Denwud; 1xBat; Socios.com; Yakult; Delfrez; Club W (Associate Partners)

Bingo, Ather Energy, Amaron, Kalliyath TMT, Body First, Croma, Kiwi, Chicking (Official Partners)

Sporthood (Technical Partners)

Hyderabad FC

Stake News, Spartek (Principal Sponsors)

Hummel (Kit Partner)

Dream 11, Vijay Sales (Associate Partners)

Chennaiyin FC

Apollo Tyres, Parimatch news (Principal Sponsors)



Nivia (Kit Sponsor)

GenX, Dream 11, ACKO, Bikers (Associate Partners)

Reliance Foundation, GBR TMT, ACT Fibernet, Zebronics, CSS Centre for sport science, Workafella (Official Partners)

Odisha FC

Odisha, Serajuddín, GMS Leadership, Staffordshire University, Kibainu, Atha Group, Socios.com (Principal Sponsors)



DV7 Management (Technical Partner)

Hummel (Kit Sponsor)

Tiger Marrón, M&S Muscle and Strength India, IBG India Business Group (Official Partners)

Bengaluru FC

JSW Group, Parimatch news (Principal Sponsors)



Puma (Kit Partner)

Gold's Gym, Bangalore Baptist Hospital, Fitogether, Fast&up, IIS Indian Institute of Sport (Official Partners)

Rangers FC (Club Partner)

FC Goa

Parimatch news (Principal Sponsors)

T10 sports (Kit Partner)

Dream11, Gwave, Indigo Music, Zixa Strong (Associate Sponsors)

Mumbai City FC

Stake News (Principal Sponsors)

Puma, Etihad Airways, EA sports (Kit Partner)

Cup Noodles (Associate Partner)

Fast & Up, Movie Max, Nanavati Max super speciality hospital, 91.1 FM Radio City (Official Partners)

Jamshedpur FC

TATA, TATA steel (Principal Sponsors)

Nivia (Kit Sponsors)

Tiago, SBI, TATA 1mg, Croma, TATA pravesh (Official Partners)

ATK Mohun Bagan

Parimatch News (Principal Sponsor)

Nivia (Kit Sponsor)

Dream11, SRMB TMT, MP Birla Cement, CESC limited, Gigabyte Tm (Associate Sponsors)

Northeast United FC

Meghalaya Tourism (Principal Sponsor)

Six5Six (Kit Sponsor)

Imperial Blue, Dream11, Parcos (Associate Sponsors)

East Bengal FC