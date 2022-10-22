ISL
ISL 2022-23: Top goal-scorer, Highest assists, Most clean sheets
Here's look at who's leading the scoring, assisting, and clean sheet charts in the Indian Super League 2022-23 season.
Take a look at who is leading the race to clinch the coveted Golden Boot and Golden Glove awards for the ISL 2022-23 season! Here's a list of the players currently topping the goals, assists, and clean sheets as the season goes on:
Top scorer
|
Player (Team)
|
Matches
|
Goals
|
Dimitri Petratos (ATKMB)
|
2
|
3
|
Ivan Kaliuzhnyi (Kerala Blasters)
|
2
|
3
|
Diego Mauricio (Odisha FC)
|
2
|
2
|
Joao Victor (Hyderabad FC)
|
2
|
2
|
Halicharan Narzary (Hyderabad FC)
|
2
|
2
|
Player (Team)
|
Matches
|
Assists
|
Dimitri Petratos (ATKMB)
|
2
|
2
|
Greg Stewart (Mumbai City FC)
|
2
|
2
|
Mohammad Yasir (Hyderabad FC)
|
2
|
2
|
Liston Colaco (ATKMB)
|
2
|
1
|
Nishu Kumar (Kerala Blasters)
|
2
|
1
|
Player (Team)
|
Matches
|
Clean Sheets
|
Laxmikant Kattimani (Hyderabad FC)
|
2
|
1
|
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (Bengaluru FC)
|
2
|
1
|
Dheeraj Singh (FC Goa)
|
2
|
1
|
Phurba Lachenpa (Mumbai City FC)
|
2
|
1
|
