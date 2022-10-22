Log In
ISL

ISL 2022-23: Top goal-scorer, Highest assists, Most clean sheets

Here's look at who's leading the scoring, assisting, and clean sheet charts in the Indian Super League 2022-23 season.

ISL Golden Boot and Golden Glove awards. (Source: Indian Super League)

By

The Bridge Desk

Published: 22 Oct 2022 1:29 PM GMT

Take a look at who is leading the race to clinch the coveted Golden Boot and Golden Glove awards for the ISL 2022-23 season! Here's a list of the players currently topping the goals, assists, and clean sheets as the season goes on:

Top scorer

Player (Team)

Matches

Goals

Dimitri Petratos (ATKMB)

2

3

Ivan Kaliuzhnyi (Kerala Blasters)

2

3

Diego Mauricio (Odisha FC)

2

2

Joao Victor (Hyderabad FC)

2

2

Halicharan Narzary (Hyderabad FC)

2

2
Most assists

Player (Team)

Matches

Assists

Dimitri Petratos (ATKMB)

2

2

Greg Stewart (Mumbai City FC)

2

2

Mohammad Yasir (Hyderabad FC)

2

2

Liston Colaco (ATKMB)

2

1

Nishu Kumar (Kerala Blasters)

2

1
Most clean sheets

Player (Team)

Matches

Clean Sheets

Laxmikant Kattimani (Hyderabad FC)

2

1

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (Bengaluru FC)

2

1

Dheeraj Singh (FC Goa)

2

1

Phurba Lachenpa (Mumbai City FC)

2

1

(Last updated 22nd October, 2022)
