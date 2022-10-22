ISL 2022-23: Top goal-scorer, Highest assists, Most clean sheets

Take a look at who is leading the race to clinch the coveted Golden Boot and Golden Glove awards for the ISL 2022-23 season! Here's a list of the players currently topping the goals, assists, and clean sheets as the season goes on:

Top scorer

Player (Team) Matches Goals Dimitri Petratos (ATKMB) 2 3 Ivan Kaliuzhnyi (Kerala Blasters) 2 3 Diego Mauricio (Odisha FC) 2 2 Joao Victor (Hyderabad FC) 2 2 Halicharan Narzary (Hyderabad FC) 2 2

Most assists

Player (Team) Matches Assists Dimitri Petratos (ATKMB) 2 2 Greg Stewart (Mumbai City FC) 2 2 Mohammad Yasir (Hyderabad FC) 2 2 Liston Colaco (ATKMB) 2 1 Nishu Kumar (Kerala Blasters) 2 1

Most clean sheets

Player (Team) Matches Clean Sheets Laxmikant Kattimani (Hyderabad FC) 2 1 Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (Bengaluru FC) 2 1 Dheeraj Singh (FC Goa) 2 1 Phurba Lachenpa (Mumbai City FC) 2 1 - - -

(Last updated 22nd October, 2022)

