ISL 2022-23: Top 5 Performers of Match-Week 1

Matchweek 1 of ISL 2022-23 saw some majorly exciting encounters, from the 3-3 draw between Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC to Odisha FC's 3-2 comeback. As the match week concludes, let us take a look at the top performers from the inception week of the Indian Super League.

Ivan Kaliuzhnyi (2 goals)

Speaking of immediate effect, on the first day in Kochi, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi scored twice after entering the game late to give the Kerala Blasters a 3-1 victory over East Bengal. The goals, which were scored over a 5-minute period, attest to the prolific striker's brilliance in front of goal.

Kwame Karikari (1 goal, 1 assist)



Kwame Karikari's arrival in India had garnered a lot of interest. The hype for the striker stayed when he provided an assist and a goal in Chennaiyin's 2-1 win over ATK Mohun Bagan in Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan.

It had to be him! 💪🏼🔥



Karikari is the @ACKOIndia insurer of the match! 🙌🏻#AllInForChennaiyin pic.twitter.com/wvsnJSIEPM — Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) October 12, 2022

Joao Victor (2 goals)



The Hyderabad FC-Mumbai City FC encounter was a thrilling 6-goal match. Joao Victor scored twice to keep the Nizams in the game. He scored his first from an awarded penalty in the added time of the first half. His second, came in the 76th minute, which saw HFC ahead of MCFC until Alberto Nougera equalized.

Greg Stewart (1 goal, 1 assist)



The story of the exciting six-goal draw between HFC and Mumbai City FC is incomplete without talking about Greg Stewart's impact. Greg Stewart easily dominated the midfield and was the most creative player.

He constantly kept creating chances for the likes of Bipin Singh, Chhangte and others. The build up to Sana's howler through Bipin's cross actually started with Stewart himself.



Diego Mauricio (2 goals)

Diego Mauricio can easily be claimed as the standout player of this week. He found the net twice to orchestrate a high-voltage comeback for Odisha FC against Jamshedpur FC in adverse climatic conditions.

Odisha FC were 2-0 down and won the game 3-2 banking on Mauricio's performance. He was awarded the Man of the Match award for the performance.





