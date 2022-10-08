ISL 2022-23: Points table, Overall standings, Total points

The Indian Super League 2022-23 season has begun with pomp and show as fans are once again back at their home grounds to cheer on their favourite teams. Despite it being the same 11 teams, this campaign promises to be full of surprises and disappointments.

Here's a look at how the points table for the ISL 2022-23 season is shaping up:

(Points for a win- 3; Points for a draw- 1; Points for a loss- 0)