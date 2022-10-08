ISL
ISL 2022-23: Points table, Overall standings, Total points
Here's where the teams are standing in the points table of the Indian Super League 2022-23 season.
The Indian Super League 2022-23 season has begun with pomp and show as fans are once again back at their home grounds to cheer on their favourite teams. Despite it being the same 11 teams, this campaign promises to be full of surprises and disappointments.
Here's a look at how the points table for the ISL 2022-23 season is shaping up:
(Points for a win- 3; Points for a draw- 1; Points for a loss- 0)
|
Club
|
Matches played
|
Win
|
Draw
|
Loss
|
Goals For
|
Goals against
|
Goal Difference
|
Points
|
Kerala Blasters FC
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
ATK Mohun Bagan
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Bengaluru FC
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Chennaiyin FC
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
FC Goa
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Hyderabad FC
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Jamshedpur FC
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Mumbai City FC
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
NorthEast United FC
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Odisha FC
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
East Bengal FC
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
-2
|
0
(Last updated after Kerala Blasters 3-1 East Bengal on 7th October, 2022)