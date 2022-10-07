ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal- Where to Watch, When to Watch, Live Stream

The opening match of the 2022-23 Indian Super League season will be played between last year's runners-up Kerala Blasters and a rejuvenated East Bengal side. This time, the hallowed Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Kochi has been selected to host the campaign opener.

With a capacity of 38000, the stadium is sold out is expected to be packed with the Yellow Army fans, with streaks of Red and Gold, on Friday evening. It'll be interesting to see the match-up between an ISL debutant in Stephen Constantine and KBFC's longest serving coach till date in Ivan Vukomanovic.

Both sides have a good mix of Indian and foreign players but East Bengal's team is much more nascent and fledgling. While they have shown that they will be a hard team to break down during the Durand Cup, Kerala's experience might just help the home team to pip the visitors.

When to watch Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal?

The match will be held on the 7th of October, Friday at 7:30 pm IST at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Kochi, Kerala.

Where to watch Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal?

You can watch all the action on the Star Sports network as they are the official broadcasters of the Indian Super League.

Where can you live stream the match?

The season opener will also be live streamed on the Diseny+ Hotstar app.