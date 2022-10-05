ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters announce 28-member squad for new season

Kerala Blasters FC announced their official squad for the Hero Indian Super League 2022-23. The squad managed by Ivan Vukomanović and under the captaincy of Jessel Carneiro, the team is preparing for the opening match against East Bengal FC on October 7, 2022, in Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi.

Heading into the Hero Indian Super League 2022-23, the Blasters had a busy summer transfer period. Long-term extensions for several players will help the club to keep their core group of players intact with as many as 16 players from last season making the list again.

Under head coach Ivan Vukomanovic, there is further enthusiasm this season. With the fans back in the stands to support them, Blasters will now look forward to lifting the ISL 2022-23 trophy with renewed vigor taken out during the ISL preseason matches.



This season, Kerala Blasters fulfill the mandatory Development player's criteria through their young set of players. Within the 28-men squad, there are 7 Malayali players: Rahul K.P, Sahal Abdul Samad, Sreekuttan, Sachin Suresh, Nihal Sudeesh, Bijoy Varghese, and Vibin Mohanan. And the Australian forward, Apostolos Giannou, comes in as the only International AFC player in the squad.



Kerala Blasters squad for ISL 2022-23 season



Goalkeepers: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Karanjit Singh, Muheet Shabir, Sachin Suresh

Defenders: Victor Mongil, Marko Leskovic, Hormipam Ruivah, Sandeep Singh, Bijoy Varghese, Nishu Kumar, Jessel Carneiro, Harmanjot Khabra



Midfielders: Jeakson Singh, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Ayush Adhikari, Saurav, Adrian Luna, Sahal Abdul Samad, Bryce Brian Miranda, Vibin Mohanan, Nihal Sudeesh, Givson Singh



Forwards: Dimitrios Diamantakos, Rahul K.P, Apostolos Giannou, Bidyashagar Singh, Sreekuttan

