ISL 2022-23: Jamshedpur FC vies to defend league title under coach Aidy Boothroyd

In 2022–2023, Jamshedpur FC, coached by Aidy Boothroyd, will look to defend their Indian Super League title. The team finished ahead of Hyderabad FC last season, earning the League Shield, the club's first trophy. The accomplishment is especially notable for a club that was only founded in the 2017–18 season.

Last season performance (1st)

Last season, Jamshedpur FC finished at the top of the Indian Super League table with 43 points secured from 13 wins and 4 draws along with only 3 losses. They entirely dominated the league toppling some of the bigger sides. But this time, things are different. Both the club's coach, Owen Coyle, and the tournament hero from the previous year, Greg Stewart, have left. The team is prepared to defend its title as the Indian Super League Shield Winners with a new coach and fresh roster of players.

About the manager

Despite having a terrific season at Jamshedpur FC the previous year, Owen Coyle made the decision to leave. Thus, Jamshedpur FC engaged former English footballer Aidy Boothroyd to take over as head coach in lieu of the League Shield winner.

The coach, who is 51 years old, has extensive knowledge and experience at the highest level, having led elite English clubs like Watford, Colchester United, Northampton Town, and Coventry City.

He was regarded as one of England's top young managers after three excellent seasons with Watford. In addition to running these clubs, Boothroyd was in charge of the development of young English footballers who went on to represent England at the UEFA Euro 2020 and the FIFA World Cup 2018.

Transfers roundup

Incoming: Muhammed Uvais, Pratik Chaudhari, Wellington Priori, Harry Sawyer, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Uvais Mohammed, Rakshit Dagar, Sahil Sheikh, Germanpreet Singh.

Outgoing: Narender Gahlot, Greg Stewart, Mobashir Rahman.

Strengths

The biggest advantage of the Red Miners is having the tried and tested core of the team who know the intricacies of ISL.

The Indian contingent is young, hence agile. However at the same time, they boast of experience and talent.

Weaknesses

The coach has immense experience but he lacks the experience of coaching on Asian soil which can be a thing of concern.

Squad

(Subject to change)

Goalkeepers: TP Rehenesh, Rakshit Dagar, Vishal Yadav

Defenders: Peter Hartley, Eli Sabia, Laldinliana Renthlei, Pratik Chaudhari, Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinpuia Pachuau, Sandip Mandi, Muhammad Uvais, Saphaba Telem

Midfielders: Wellington Priori, Germanpreet Singh, Sk Sahil, Jitendra Singh, Phijam Singh



Forwards: Daniel Chima Chukwu, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Harry Sawyer, Boris Singh, Farukh Choudhary, Ishan Pandita, Komal Thatal, Ritwik Das, Seiminlen Doungel, Nikhil Barla



Best XI







