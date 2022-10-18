ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan wins big as East Bengal, NorthEast United lose- Match Week 2 Highlights

While Northeast United and East Bengal continued to exhibit their poor performance recording back-to-back defeats, the Mariners registered their first points of the season with an emphatic victory in what turned out to be an exciting week 2 of the Indian Super League. The second week also witnessed the Gaurs in action for the first time in season nine.



MATCH 6: EAST BENGAL FC vs FC GOA (1-2)

FC Goa seemed to hit the ground running straight away as they initiated proceedings in the early minutes of the first half. A well measured pass by Alvaro Vasquez found Brandon at the end of it as they broke through a rather clueless East Bengal defence to record their first goal of the season. The captain of the Gaurs clipped the ball past an on-rushing Kamaljit Singh to find the back of the net.

East Bengal slowly clawed their way back into the game and it turned out to be an even contest at the hour mark. Valiant efforts by the Brigadiers earned them a penalty on the 64th minute which was calmly slotted home by Brazilian Cleiton Silva. FC Goa kept knocking on the doors of the East Bengal defence as they were determined to get their first win.

A direct free-kick from midfielder Edu Bedia in the closing stages of the match saw the ball find its way into the net somehow. East Bengal felt hard done as they were denied a chance of registering at least a point after two matches.

MATCH 7: NORTHEAST UNITED FC vs HYDERABAD FC (0-3)

It was pure dominance by the Nizams in all parts of the pitch when they faced the Highlanders in the second match of week 2 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. Northeast United made little to no progress from their last match against Bengaluru FC.

A well drilled Hyderabad FC scored three past Arindam in goal. The Kolkata born goalkeeper denied Bartholomew Ogbeche's kick from the spot to prevent things from getting any worse for the Highlanders.



Ogbeche scored during the first half of the match from a set-piece but was rejected a chance of registering a double. Halicharan Narzary and substitute Borja Herrera also found their names in the scoresheet as the match ended in a score line which read 3-0 in favor of the away side.

MATCH 8: CHENNAIYIN FC vs BENGALURU FC (1-1)

Things ended in stalemate in the first southern derby of the season when the Marina Machans faced Bengaluru FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai. Star striker Roy Krishna budged the score line within just four minutes into the game as he directed an in-swinging cross from Sivasakthi to the back of the net.

It was Prasanth Karuthadathkuni who found an equalizer for Chennaiyin in the closing stages of the first half.

Things looked cagey for major part of the second half. Kwame Karikari could not repeat his heroics from last match as he was ineffective off the bench. Both sides finished their week 2 proceedings recording four points from two games.



MATCH 9: MUMBAI CITY FC vs ODISHA FC (2-0)

It was an equally poised encounter when Des Buckingham's side took on Odisha FC at the Mumbai Football Arena. Decent chances were created at both ends of the pitch but it was Mumbai City FC that found the breakthrough due to an own-goal from Odisha right-back Shubham Sarangi.

The Islanders started to create better goal scoring opportunities from there on. Greg Stewart thought he had found the back of the net when he volleyed a well-served cross from Vignesh but it was pushed out expertly by Amrinder Singh in goal. Diego Mauricio tested Lachenpa on the other side as well.



The Mumbai City goalkeeper was well and truly up to the task muting every attack from the Juggernauts. A counter attack in the dying minutes from the Islanders saw Bipin Singh double the lead ensuring their first three points of the campaign.

MATCH 10: KERALA BLASTERS FC vs ATK MOHUN BAGAN FC (2-5)

The final encounter of match week 2 witnessed two powerhouses of the league face-off at the JLN Stadium in Kochi. Kerala Blasters seemed to continue from where they left off in week 1 as they established an early lead through Ivan Kaliuzhnyi. The crowd erupted in Kochi and the fans expected the match to be easily heading their way.

Things took a wild turn though, as ATK Mohun Bagan capitalized on an error from Hormipam. Dimitri Petratos equalized the score line for the Mariners. They kept on finding gaps in the Blasters defence and exploited them wisely to earn a lead through Joni Kauko heading into half time.

Dimitri Petratos achieved the first hat-trick of the season as he scored a double in the second half. Lenny Rodrigues also earned a goal for himself coming off the bench.

KP Rahul's deflected cross found its way into the net owing to a howler from Vishal Kaith in goal. Rahul's goal was the only positive to take for Blasters in a half which was thoroughly dominated by Juan Ferrando's men.