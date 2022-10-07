ISL
ISL 2022-23: Adrian Luna dedicates goal to late daughter
Kerala Blasters defeated East Bengal 3-1 on the opening game of the Indian Super League 2022-23 season.
Kerala Blasters opened the Indian Super League 2022-23 season with a 3-1 win against East Bengal. It was Ivan Kalyuzhnyi's brace off the bench and Adrian Luna's wonderful goal that sealed all three points. On the other hand, Alex Lima scored EBFC's solitary goal.
While the Manjappada will be jumping the joy with the convincing victory, tonight was a heartwarming moment for one man: Kerala's Adrian Luna. In July this year, the club had shared the news of the unfortunate demise of Luna's daughter, Julieta.
After giving Blasters the lead against the Red and Gold, Luna's knees buckled as he burst into tears. He pointed to the skies, pointed to his late daughter's tattoo on his arm, and moved on with the game.
However fleeting this moment might have been, it was special nonetheless. After giving Luna and his family some space, the club had announced the good news that the Uruguayan had decided to extend his stay at the club till 2024.
It's been a journey of perseverance for Luna as he comes back to the ISL in wonderful fashion on the opening night!