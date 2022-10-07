ISL 2022-23: Adrian Luna dedicates goal to late daughter

Kerala Blasters opened the Indian Super League 2022-23 season with a 3-1 win against East Bengal. It was Ivan Kalyuzhnyi's brace off the bench and Adrian Luna's wonderful goal that sealed all three points. On the other hand, Alex Lima scored EBFC's solitary goal.

While the Manjappada will be jumping the joy with the convincing victory, tonight was a heartwarming moment for one man: Kerala's Adrian Luna. In July this year, the club had shared the news of the unfortunate demise of Luna's daughter, Julieta.

The Club offers its heartfelt condolences to Adrian Luna after the passing of his daughter, Julieta.



Sending Adrian and his family all the love and strength to deal with this tragic loss. 💛 — Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) July 4, 2022

After giving Blasters the lead against the Red and Gold, Luna's knees buckled as he burst into tears. He pointed to the skies, pointed to his late daughter's tattoo on his arm, and moved on with the game.

However fleeting this moment might have been, it was special nonetheless. After giving Luna and his family some space, the club had announced the good news that the Uruguayan had decided to extend his stay at the club till 2024.



It's been a journey of perseverance for Luna as he comes back to the ISL in wonderful fashion on the opening night!