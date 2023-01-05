ISL: 11 players who are nearing the end of their contract in 2023

As 2023 brings in a new year for Indian football, the Indian Super League 2022-23 season enters into the second half of the season. However, many players might just near the end of their contract this year, if extensions aren't offered to them.

While the veritable list consists of many known players, The Bridge takes a look at some of the veterans and some of the rising stars who face the prospect of being without a club at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Sunil Chhetri (Bengaluru FC)

The 'Captain Fantastic', the most hardworking 38-year-old is still going strong. However, the past couple of seasons haven't really been kind to the veteran. In the 2021-22, he still managed to net four times and assist once. However, in the ongoing season, he is yet to find his form after scoring just once in 11 games.

After an initial two-year stint with the Blues, Chhetri has been with Bengaluru FC since 2016. Despite his dwindling form, the club should surely offer an extension, right?

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (Bengaluru FC)

Another faithful Blues' player is custodian Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. It's been more than five years since he started standing between the sticks at the Sree Kanteerava stadium. The goalie bagged the 'Golden Glove' award back in the 2019-20 season, but it seems that age might just be catching up with the seasoned veteran.

Bartholomew Ogbeche (Hyderabad FC)

Despite being a 38-year-old, Bart Ogbeche has been nothing but prolific for Manolo Marquez and Hyderabad FC. Instrumental in their title winning year, the Nigerian has been a bit slow in the 2022-23 in racking up goals, but he's getting there nonetheless. The Nizams would be foolish not be retain this gem of a player.

Danish Farooq (Bengaluru FC)

The Srinagar local has been rumoured to be Puitea's replacement in the Kerala Blasters. Hence, one shouldn't be surprised if his contract at Bengaluru FC isn't renewed.

Tiri (ATK Mohun Bagan)

The future around Jose Luis Espinosa, also known as Tiri, has been uncertain to say the least. After his 2022-23 season was botched due to an injury, a return before the end of the season seems unlikely, despite the player laying rest to all rumours of him moving away.

Roy Krishna (Bengaluru FC)

After what was considered a great move, Roy Krishna hasn't really hit his form ever since joining Bengaluru FC from ATK Mohun Bagan. So far, the Fijian has only managed a single goal and three assists in 11 games this season.

Ahmed Jahouh (Mumbai City FC)

A well known midfielder in Indian Football, Jahouh is quite important for Mumbai City's ongoing success. With the coach in Des Buckingham extending his stay for two more years, it wouldn't be surprising if the Englishman tries to convince his midfield general to take the plunge as well.

Edu Bedia (FC Goa)

The Spaniard has been in the Indian Super League for dog-years now. When he had first come to Goa, it's been reported that the midfielder had let known his wish to play here for 10 years, such was the first impression of the place on the foreigner.

Cleiton Silva (East Bengal)

The Brazilian is in red-hot form at the moment, with seven goals in 11 matches. If he can guide East Bengal to a top-six finish this year, then the management might just retain their star man for longer.

Halicharan Narzary (Hyderabad FC)

Although in his third year at Hyderabad FC, Narzary is having his breakthrough season this time around. His three goals and four assists so far in the 2022-23 season surely gives reason enough for an extension.

Ishan Pandita (Jamshedpur FC)

One of the most promising talents in Indian Football, Ishan Pandita has always been a super-sub, coming off the bench to make things happen, at least till last year under Owen Coyle. This year, he's being given the starts, but the 24-year-old isn't making the most out of them. It looks likely that he will be looking elsewhere at the end of his contract.